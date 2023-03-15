TELEVISION
BASEBALL: 6 a.m. — World Baseball Classic: Italy vs. Japan in quarterfinal at Tokyo (FS2).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — Virginia at N.C. State (ACC Network); 7 p.m. — Mississippi at Vanderbilt (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — Alabama at Florida (SEC Network).
COLLEGE WRESTLING: Noon — NCAA tournament first round at Tulsa, Okla. (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — NCAA tournament second round at Tulsa, Okla. (ESPN).
GOLF: 2 p.m. — PGA: Valspar Championship first round at Palm Harbor, Fla. (Golf Channel); 1 a.m. — Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series second round at Singapore (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB SPRING TRAINING: 1 p.m. — Houston vs. St. Louis at Cape Coral, Fla. (Bally Sports Indiana, MLB Network); 4 p.m. — Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz. (Marquee Sports Network); 4 p.m. — L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix (MLB Network); 9 p.m. — Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ari. (taped) (MLB Network); midnight — Atlanta at Tampa Bay (split squad) (taped) (MLB Network); 3 a.m. — Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa Ariz. (taped) (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 12:15 p.m. — West Virginia vs. Maryland in NCAA tournament first round at Birmingham, Ala. (CBS); 12:30 p.m. — Furman vs. Virginia in NCAA tournament first round at Orlando, Fla. (TRUTV); 1:20 p.m. — Utah St. vs. Missouri in NCAA tournament first round at Sacramento, Calif. (TNT); 1:50 p.m. — Howard vs. Kansas in NCAA tournament first round at Des Moines, Iowa (TBS); 2:45 p.m. — Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama in NCAA tournament first round at Birmingham, Ala. (CBS); 3 p.m. — Coll. of Charleston vs. San Diego St. in NCAA tournament first round at Orlando, Fla. (TRUTV); 3:50 p.m. — Princeton vs. Arizona in NCAA tournament first round at Sacramento, Calif. (TNT); 4:20 p.m. — Illinois vs. Arkansas in NCAA tournament first round at Des Moines, Iowa (TBS); 6:50 p.m. — Auburn vs. Iowa in NCAA tournament first round at Birmingham, Ala. (TNT); 7:10 p.m. — Oral Roberts vs. Duke in NCAA tournament first round at Orlando, Fla. (CBS); 7:15 p.m. — Colgate vs. Texas in NCAA tournament first round at Des Moines, Iowa (TBS); 7:25 p.m. — Boise St. vs. Northwestern in NCAA tournament first round at Sacramento, Calif. (TRUTV); 9:20 p.m. — N. Kentucky vs. Houston in NCAA tournament first round at Birmingham, Ala. (TNT); 9:40 p.m. — Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Tennessee in NCAA tournament first round at Orlando, Fla. (CBS); 9:45 p.m. — Penn St. vs. Texas A&M in NCAA tournament first round at Des Moines, Iowa (TBS); 9:55 p.m. — UNC-Asheville vs. UCLA in NCAA tournament first round at Sacramento, Calif. (TRUTV).
MEN'S SOCCER: 8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Tauro at Club León in Leg 2 of Round of 16 (FS1); 10 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Pachuca in Leg 2 of Round of 16 (FS1).
NBA: 8 p.m. — Indiana at Milwaukee (Bally Sports Indiana); 10 p.m. — Orlando at Phoenix (NBA TV).
TENNIS: 1 p.m. — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 7 p.m. — St. John's vs. Purdue in NCAA First Four at Columbus, Ohio (ESPN2); 9 p.m. — Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech in NCAA First Four at Bloomington (ESPN2).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 8 p.m. — Michigan at Northwestern (BTN).
XFL: 10:30 p.m. — Houston at Seattle (ESPN).
RADIO
NBA: 7:30 p.m. — Indiana at Milwaukee (WNDI-FM 95.3).
