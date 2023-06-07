TELEVISION
CFL: 9 p.m. — BC at Calgary (CBSSN).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Florida St. in Game 2 of Women's College World Series at Oklahoma City (ESPN).
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: 8:30 p.m. — NCAA outdoor championships Women’s Day 1 at Austin, Texas (ESPN2).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: Volvo Car Scandinavian first round at Åkersberga, Sweden (Golf Channel); noon — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am first round at Greenville, S.C. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: RBC Canadian Open first round at Toronto (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: Noon — L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana); 12:30 or 1 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati or Minnesota at Tampa Bay (MLB Network); 4 p.m. — San Francisco at Colorado or Baltimore at Milwaukee (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Houston at Toronto or N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (MLB Network); 8:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels (Marquee Sports Network); 10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels or N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 1:15 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Israel in semifinal at La Plata, Argentina (FS2).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 10 p.m. — PFL 4 Main Card: Featherweights and light heavyweights at Atlanta (ESPN).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — Vegas at Florida in Game 3 of Stanley Cup final (TBS, TNT, TRUTV).
TENNIS: 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open mixed doubles final and women’s semifinals at Paris (Tennis Channel).
RADIO
MLB: 12:05 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 9 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
WNBA: 7 p.m. — Las Vegas at Connecticut (Prime Video).
