TELEVISION
GOLF: 8 a.m. — DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters first round at Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Golf Channel); noon — PGA Champions: U.S. Senior Open first round at Stevens Point, Wis. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic first round at Detroit (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — PGA Champions: U.S. Senior Open first round at Stevens Point, Wis. (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at Las Vegas (TNT, TRUTV).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 9 p.m. — Geico National Championship semifinal game at Dallas (ESPNU).
MLB: 12:30 p.m. — San Diego at Pittsburgh (MLB Network); 3:30 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland or Tampa Bay at Arizona (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — Houston at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 7 p.m. — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Houston at St. Louis or San Francisco at Toronto (MLB Network); 10 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Colorado or Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 8 p.m. — World Championship semifinal match at San Diego (ESPN2); 11 p.m. — World Championship semifinal match at San Diego (ESPN2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Honduras in Group B at Glendale, Ariz. (FS1); 10 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Mexico in Group B at Glendale, Ariz. (FS1).
NHL: 11 a.m. — Rounds 2-7 of NHL draft at Nashville, Tenn. (NHL Network).
TENNIS: 6 a.m. — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA and Mallorca-ATP quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 10 p.m. — Minnesota at Seattle (CBSSN); 10 p.m. — Indiana at Phoenix (NBA TV).
RADIO
MLB: 7:15 p.m. — Houston at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
SWIMMING: 7 p.m. — U.S. National Championships qualifier finals at Indianapolis (Peacock).
WNBA: 10 p.m. — New York at Las Vegas (Prime Video).
