TELEVISION
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — Game 14 of College World Series at Omaha, Neb. (if necessary) (ESPN2).
FISHING: 4 p.m. — SFC: Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic — Day 1 at Sandestin, Fla. (CBSSN).
GOLF: 6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: BMW International Open first round at Munich (Golf Channel); 11 a.m. — LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship first round at Springfield, N.J. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: Travelers Championship first round at Cromwell, Conn. (Golf Channel); midnight — Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open second round at South Korea (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia or Boston at Minnesota (MLB Network); 6:30 or 7 p.m. — Kansas City at Tampa Bay or Seattle at N.Y. Yankees (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 11:55 a.m. — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. England in Group C at Batumi, Georgia (CBSSN).
NBA: 8 p.m. — Round 1 of NBA draft at Brooklyn, N.Y. (ABC, ESPN); 11 p.m. — Round 2 of NBA draft at Brooklyn, N.Y. (ESPN).
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: 8 p.m. — Minot Hot Tots at Bismarck Larks (ESPNU).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA and Birmingham-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA and Birmingham-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Connecticut at Minnesota (CBSSN); 8 p.m. — Washington at Chicago (Marquee Sports Network).
WOMEN'S RUGBY: 5:30 a.m. — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland (FS2).
WEBSTREAMING
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Washington at Chicago (Prime Video); 10 p.m. — Indiana at Seattle (Prime Video).
