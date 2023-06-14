TELEVISION
GOLF: 1 p.m. — PGA: U.S. Open first round at Los Angeles (USA); 3 p.m. — Meijer LPGA Classic first round at Belmont, Mich. (Golf Channel); 8 p.m. — PGA: U.S. Open first round at Los Angeles (NBC).
MLB: 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 8 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Texas (FS1).
MEN'S SOCCER: 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy in semifinal at Enschede, Netherlands (FS1).
RADIO
MLB: 7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
WNBA: 7 p.m. — Atlanta at Connecticut (Prime Video); 10 p.m. — Seattle at Las Vegas (Prime Video).
