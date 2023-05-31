TELEVISION
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Noon — Alabama vs. Tennessee in Game 1 of Women's College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ESPN); 2:30 p.m. — Stanford vs. Oklahoma in Game 2 of Women's College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Oklahoma St. vs. Florida St. in Game 3 of Women's College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ESPN); 9:30 p.m. — Utah vs. Washington in Game 4 of Women's College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ESPN).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: Porsche European Open first round at Winsen, Germany (Golf Channel); 11 a.m. — LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open first round at Jersey City, N.J. (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA: The Memorial Tournament first round at Dublin, Ohio (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets or Milwaukee at Toronto (MLB Network); 4 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Boston (Bally Sports Indiana); 8 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Houston (FS1).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Columbus at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Salem at Myrtle Beach (Marquee Sports Network).
NBA FINALS: 8:30 p.m. — Miami at Denver in Game 1 (ABC, ESPN2).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open second round at Paris (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open second round at Paris (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open second round at Paris (Bally Sports Indiana).
RADIO
MLB: 6:40 p.m. — Cincinnati at Boston (WNDI-FM 95.3).
WEBSTREAMING
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Connecticut at Minnesota (Prime Video).
