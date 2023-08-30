TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 7 p.m. — Elon at Wake Forest (ACC Network); 7 p.m. — Kent St. at UCF (FS1); 7:30 p.m. — N.C. State vs. UConn (CBSSN); 8 p.m. — Florida at Utah (ESPN); 8 p.m. — Nebraska at Minnesota (Fox); 8 p.m. — South Dakota at Missouri (SEC Network); 10 p.m. — S. Utah at Arizona St. (Pac-12 Network).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: 8 p.m. — Wisconsin at Arkansas (ESPNU).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: Omega European Masters first round at Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — LPGA: Portland Classic first round at Portland, Ore. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Detroit (MLB Network); 9:30 or 10 p.m. — San Francisco at San Diego or Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (MLB Network).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: — 7 p.m. Biloxi at Tennessee (Marquee Sports Network).
TENNIS: Noon — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open second round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN); 6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open second round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open second round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: Noon — Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid in French Cup third-place game at Toulouse, France (CBSSN); 3 p.m. — Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan in French Cup final at Toulouse, France (CBSSN).
WEBSTREAMING
WNBA: 7 p.m. — Phoenix at Connecticut (Prime Video); 10 p.m. — Washington at Las Vegas (Prime Video).
