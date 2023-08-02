TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 9 p.m. — SRX: Racing Series at Grand Rapids, Mich. (ESPN).
CFL: 8:30 p.m. — B.C. at Winnipeg (CBSSN).
GOLF: 9 a.m. — LPGA: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open first round at Ayrshire, Scotland (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA: The Wyndham Championship first round at Greensboro, N.C. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship first round at Farmington, Utah (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: Noon or 2 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami or Chicago White Sox at Texas (MLB Network); 2 or 3 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Texas or Baltimore at Toronto (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 7 p.m. — Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (Fox); 8 or 10 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs or Oakland at L.A. Dodgers (MLB Network).
MEN'S RUGBY: 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney (FS2).
NFL PRESEASON: 8 p.m. — N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland in Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio (NBC).
TBT BASKETBALL: 7 p.m. — TBT Tournament championship game at Philadelphia (ESPN).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP quarterfinals and Prague-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP quarterfinals and Prague-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); noon — Citi DC Open at Washington-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 1 p.m. — Citi DC Open at Washington-ATP/WTA early rounds (Bally Sports Indiana); 11 p.m. — Los Cabos-ATP quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S LACROSSE: 5 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo at Sparks Glencoe, Md. (ESPNU); 7:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco at Sparks Glencoe, Md. (ESPNU).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 6 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Germany in Group H at Brisbane, Australia (Fox); 6 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Colombia in Group H at Perth, Australia (FS1).
RADIO
MLB: 7:35 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9, WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:45 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
WNBA: 10 p.m. — Atlanta at Phoenix (Prime Video).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.