TELEVISION
CFL: 8:30 p.m. — Montreal at Winnipeg (CBSSN).
FISHING: 4 p.m. — SFC: San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 1 at San Juan, Puerto Rico (CBSSN).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters first round at Prague, Czech Republic (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA: TOUR Championship first round at Atlanta (Golf Channel); 6:30 p.m. — LPGA: CPK Canadian Women’s Open first round at Vancouver, British Columbia (Golf Channel); 9:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open first round at Boise, Idaho (taped) (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 1 or 2 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland or Boston at Houston (MLB Network); 6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Texas at Minnesota or Toronto at Baltimore (MLB Network); 9 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona (Bally Sports Indiana); 9:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona (FS1).
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 6 p.m. — Creighton at Stanford (Pac-12 Network); 8 p.m. — FIU at Oregon St. (Pac-12 Network).
MEN'S RUGBY: 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 8:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Cibao vs. Atlético Pantoja in Group B at Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic (FS2).
NFL PRESEASON: 7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Atlanta (NFL Network).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open qualifying second round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPNEWS); 11 a.m. — Cleveland-ATP/WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel); 6:30 p.m. — Cleveland-WTA and Winston-Salem-ATP quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 1 p.m. — World Championships: Day 6 at Budapest, Hungary (USA).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 10 p.m. — Cal Poly at UCLA (Pac-12 Network).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Las Vegas at Chicago (NBA TV).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 3 p.m. — Little League World Series: International Bracket semifinal game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Little League World Series: U. S. Bracket semifinal game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (WAXI-FM 104.9); 9:10 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona (WNDI-FM 95.3).
WEBSTREAMING
NFL PRESEASON: 8 p.m. — Indianapolis at Philadelphia (Prime Video).
WNBA: 7 p.m. — New York at Connecticut (Prime Video).
