TODAY
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 9 p.m. — SRX: Racing Series at Wheatland, Mo. (ESPN).
GOLF: 8 a.m. — LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational first round at Antrim, Northern Ireland (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA: BMW Championship first round at Olympia Fields, Ill. (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 16 at Paramus, N.J. (Golf Channel).
MLB: 2 p.m. — Seattle at Kansas City (MLB Network); 5 p.m. — Boston at Washington (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Detroit at Cleveland or N.Y. Mets at St. Louis (Fox); 10 p.m. — Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers or Arizona at San Diego (MLB Network).
NFL PRESEASON: 7:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Philadelphia (NFL Network).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 1 p.m. — Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati ATP/WTA early rounds (Bally Sports Indiana); 7 p.m. — Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 10 p.m. — New York at Las Vegas (Prime Video).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Little League World Series: Caribbean vs. Australia at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Little League World Series: Northwest vs. New England at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Little League World Series: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Little League World Series: West vs. Great Lakes at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 7:15 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
