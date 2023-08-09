TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 9 p.m. — SRX: Racing Series at Rossburg, Ohio (ESPN).
CFL: 9 p.m. — Winnipeg at Edmonton (CBSSN).
FISHING: 4 p.m. — SFC: White Marlin Open at Ocean City, Md. (CBSSN).
GOLF: 6 a.m. — LPGA: AIG Women’s Open first round at Tadworth, England (USA); 2 p.m. — PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship first round at Memphis, Tenn. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16 at University Place, Wash. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 12:30 p.m. — Houston at Baltimore or Atlanta at Pittsburgh (MLB Network); 3:30 p.m. — Toronto at Cleveland (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 6 p.m. — St. Louis at Tampa Bay (Bally Sports Indiana Plus, Bally Sports Midwest); 6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Tampa Bay or Washington at Philadelphia (MLB Network); 10 p.m. — Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (MLB Network).
MEN'S RUGBY: 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Penrith at Manly-Warringah (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 9:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Dirigangen FC vs. Comunicaciones in Group C at Diriamba, Nicaragua (FS2).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach (Marquee Sports Network).
NFL PRESEASON: 7 p.m. — Houston at New England (NFL Network); 10 p.m. — Minnesota at Seattle (NFL Network).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — National Bank Open at Monreal-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 1 p.m. — National Bank Open at Monreal-ATP/WTA Round of 16 (Bally Sports Indiana).
WNBA: 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Indiana (Bally Sports Indiana); 10 p.m. — Atlanta at Seattle (NBA TV).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 9 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands in quarterfinal at Wellington, New Zealand (Fox); 3:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden in quarterfinal at Auckland, New Zealand (Fox).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Little League World Series: Midwest Region semifinal game at Whitestown, Ind. (ESPN2); 3 p.m. — Little League World Series regional game at Bristol, Conn. (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Little League World Series regional game at San Bernardino, Calif. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — Little League World Series regional game at Bristol, Conn. (ESPN); 9 p.m. — Little League World Series regional game at San Bernardino, Calif. (ESPN2).
YOUTH SOFTBALL: 1 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: Game 15 at Greenville, N.C. (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: Game 16 at Greenville, N.C. (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 6:40 p.m. — St. Louis at Tampa Bay (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
WNBA: 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Indiana (Prime Video); 10 p.m. — Connecticut at Phoenix (Prime Video).
