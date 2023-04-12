TELEVISION
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 8 p.m. — Missouri at Texas A&M (ESPNU).
GOLF: 2 p.m. — PGA: RBC Heritage first round at Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — LPGA: LOTTE Championship second round at Ewa Beach, Hawaii (Golf Channel).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Boston at Tampa Bay or Oakland at Baltimore (MLB Network); 6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 7 p.m. — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Toronto (MLB Network); 10 p.m. — Milwaukee at San Diego or Pittsburgh at St. Louis (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 10 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Tigres UANL in Leg 2 of quarterfinal (FS1).
NHL: 8 p.m. — St. Louis at Dallas (ESPN); 10:30 p.m. — Vegas at Seattle (ESPN).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Round of 16 (Bally Sports Indiana); 1:30 p.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds (Tennis Channel).
RADIO
MLB: 6:10 p.m. — Philadelphia at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:45 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
