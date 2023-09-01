Saturday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 6:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Monza, Italy (ESPN2); 9:55 a.m. — Formula 1 qualifying at Monza, Italy (ESPN2); 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Darlington, S.C. (USA); 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington, S.C. (USA).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Noon — Virginia vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn. (ABC); noon — N. Illinois at Boston College (ACC Network); noon — Fresno St. at Purdue (BTN); noon — Bowling Green at Liberty (CBSSN); noon — Arizona St. at Oklahoma (ESPN); noon — Louisiana Tech at SMU (ESPNU); noon — Colorado at TCU (Fox); noon — Utah St. at Iowa (FS1); noon — Ball St. at Kentucky (SEC Network); 1 p.m. — Dayton at Illinois St. (Marquee Sports Network); 3 p.m. — Grambling St. vs. Hampton at Harrison, N.J. (NFL Network); 3 p.m. — Portland St. at Oregon (Pac-12 Network); 3:30 p.m. — Boise St. at Washington (ABC); 3:30 p.m. — Wofford at Pittsburgh (ACC Network); 3:30 p.m. — Towson at Maryland (BTN); 3:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Indiana (CBS); 3:30 p.m. — South Florida at W. Kentucky (CBSSN); 3:30 p.m. — UMass at Auburn (ESPN); 3:30 p.m. — Rice at Texas (Fox); 3:30 p.m. — Buffalo at Wisconsin (FS1); 3:30 p.m. — Tennessee St. at Notre Dame (NBC); 4 p.m. — California at North Texas (ESPNU); 4 p.m. — SE Louisiana at Mississippi St. (SEC Network); 6:30 p.m. — Nevada at Southern Cal (Pac-12 Network); 7 p.m. — Washington St. at Colorado St. (CBSSN); 7 p.m. — New Mexico at Texas A&M (ESPN); 7 p.m. — UTSA at Houston (FS1); 7 p.m. — Army at Louisiana-Monroe (NFL Network); 7 p.m. — N. Arizona at Arizona (Pac-12 Network); 7:30 p.m. — North Carolina at South Carolina (ABC); 7:30 p.m. — Toledo at Illinois (BTN); 7:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at Wyoming (CBS); 7:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Penn St. (NBC); 7:30 p.m. — Middle Tennessee at Alabama (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ACC Network); 8 p.m. — South Alabama at Tulane (ESPNU); 10:15 p.m. — Sam Houston St. at BYU (FS1); 10:30 p.m. — Idaho St. at San Diego St. (CBSSN); 10:30 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at UCLA (ESPN).
CYCLING: 10 a.m. — UCI: Vuelta a España Stage 8 (102 miles) from Dénia to Xorret de Catí, Spain (CNBC).
GOLF: 8:30 a.m. — Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland team play at Fife, Scotland (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — DP World Tour: Omega European Masters third round at Crans-Montana, Switzerland (taped) (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — LPGA: Portland Classic third round at Portland, Ore. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 4 p.m. — Miami at Washington or L.A. Angels at Oakland (MLB Network); 5:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Marquee Sports Network); 6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Texas or Philadelphia at Milwaukee (Fox); 7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 10 p.m. — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at San Diego (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United (USA); 10 a.m. — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea (USA); 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open third round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open third round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2).
TRACK AND FIELD: Noon — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Weltklasse at Zurich, Switzerland (taped) (CNBC).
TRIATHLON: 2 p.m. — PTO Tour: Asian Open at Singapore (taped) (CNBC).
WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 3 a.m. — AFL: Western at Geelong (FS2); 5 a.m. — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn (FS2); 11 p.m. — AFL: St. Kilda at North Melbourne (FS2); 1 a.m. — AFL: Richmond at Brisbane (FS2).
WNBA: 9 p.m. — Seattle at Las Vegas (NBA TV).
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 11 a.m. — Fresno St. at Purdue (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9); 2:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Indiana (WFNB-FM 92.7, WQTY-FM 93.3).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 11 a.m. — Parke Heritage at S. Vermillion (WAXI-FM 104.9).
MLB: 6:10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (WAXI-FM 104.9, WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Noon — East Carolina at Michigan (Peacock); 6:45 p.m. — DePauw at Rose-Hulman (athletics.rose-hulman.edu).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 10:45 a.m. — Parke Heritage at S. Vermillion (indianasportsnetwork.net and other online sources).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Pirelli Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Italy (ESPN); 9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 at Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (CBSSN); 10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP at Afyonkarahisar, Turkey (CBSSN); 11:30 a.m. — NHRA qualifying at Indianapolis (taped) (FS1); 1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Catalan Grand Prix at Barcelona, Spain (taped) (NBC); 3:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland (NBC); 4 p.m. — NHRA: Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout at Indianapolis (Fox); 6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500 (Playoffs - Round of 16) at Darlington, S.C. (USA).
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 4 p.m. — AVP Chicago Gold Series men’s and women’s championships at Chicago (ESPNU).
CFL: 7 p.m. — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan (CBSSN).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: 4 p.m. — James Madison at Wake Forest (ACC Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Noon — Northwestern at Rutgers (CBS); 3 p.m. — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami (ESPN); 3:30 p.m. — Oregon St. at San Jose St. (CBS); 4 p.m. — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union at Canton, Ohio (NFL Network); 7 p.m. — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee at Montgomery, Ala. (ESPNU); 7:30 p.m. — LSU vs. Florida St. at Orlando, Fla. (ABC).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Noon — Kentucky at Pittsburgh (ACC Network); noon — Minnesota at Florida (ESPNU); 12:30 p.m. — Stanford at Texas (ESPN2).
CYCLING: 10 a.m. — UCI: Vuelta a España Stage 9 (114 miles) from Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, Spain (CNBC).
GOLF: 8 a.m. — Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland team play at Fife, Scotland (Golf Channel); 2:30 p.m. — DP World Tour: Omega European Masters final round at Crans-Montana, Switzerland (taped) (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — LPGA: Portland Classic final round at Portland, Ore. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2); 2:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1); 5:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 11:30 a.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 1:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 1:30 p.m. — Seattle at N.Y. Mets or Miami at Washington (MLB Network); 4:30 p.m. — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at San Diego (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Houston (ESPN).
MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL: 8:30 a.m. — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. U.S. in second round at Manila, Philippines (ESPN2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 6:55 a.m. — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers (CBSSN); 9 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool (USA); 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal (NBC); 12:30 p.m. — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan (CBSSN); 7:30 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union (FS1).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Round of 16 at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Round of 16 at Flushing, N.Y. (ABC); 6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Round of 16 at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open Round of 16 at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2).
TRACK AND FIELD: 8 a.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, Xiamen, China (taped) (CNBC).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 1 p.m. — Notre Dame at Michigan St. (BTN); 2 p.m. — Arkansas at North Carolina (ACC Network).
WNBA: 3 p.m. — New York at Chicago (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — Phoenix at Minnesota (NBA TV).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 5 p.m. — NWSL: Chicago at Washington (CBSSN).
RADIO
MLB: 11:40 a.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (WAXI-FM 104.9); 2:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 1:05 p.m. — Philadelphia at Milwaukee (Peacock).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.