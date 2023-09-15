Saturday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 5:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Marina Bay, Singapore (ESPN2); 8:55 a.m. — Formula 1 qualifying at Marina Bay, Singapore (ESPN2); 6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Playoffs - Round of 16) at Bristol, Tenn. (USA).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Noon — Florida St. at Boston College (ABC); noon — Louisville vs. Indiana at Indianapolis (BTN); noon — Liberty at Buffalo (CBSSN); noon — LSU at Mississippi St. (ESPN); noon — Wake Forest at Old Dominion (ESPN2); noon — Iowa St. at Ohio (ESPNU); noon — Penn St. at Illinois (Fox); noon — North Dakota at Boise St. (FS1); noon — Kansas St. at Missouri (SEC Network); 2 p.m. — VMI at NC State (CW); 2 p.m. — Weber St. at Utah (Pac-12 Network); 3 p.m. — Morehouse vs. Albany St. in HBCU N.Y. Classic at East Rutherford, N.J. (CNBC); 3:30 p.m. — Alabama at South Florida (ABC); 3:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Duke (ACC Network); 3:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Rutgers or W. Michigan at Iowa (BTN); 3:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia (CBS); 3:30 p.m. — FIU at UConn (CBSSN); 3:30 p.m. — Minnesota at North Carolina (ESPN); 3:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Tulsa (ESPN2); 3:30 p.m. — San Diego St. at Oregon St. (FS1); 4 p.m. — Tulane at Southern Miss. (ESPNU); 4 p.m. — W. Kentucky at Ohio St. (Fox); 4 p.m. — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M (SEC Network); 5 p.m. — N. Colorado at Washington St. (Pac-12 Network); 7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at UNLV (CBSSN); 7 p.m. — Tennessee at Florida (ESPN); 7 p.m. — N. Illinois at Nebraska (FS1); 7 p.m. — James Madison at Troy (NFL Network); 7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at West Virginia (ABC); 7:30 p.m. — Bowling Green at Michigan (BTN); 7:30 p.m. — BYU at Arkansas (ESPN2); 7:30 p.m. — Akron at Kentucky (ESPNU); 7:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Purdue (NBC); 7:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Mississippi (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — FAU at Clemson (ACC Network); 8 p.m. — TCU at Houston (Fox); 8 p.m. — Hawaii at Oregon (Pac-12 Network); 10 p.m. — Colorado St. at Colorado (ESPN); 10:30 p.m. — Kansas at Nevada (CBSSN); 10:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at Arizona St. (FS1); 11 p.m. — Hampton at Howard (taped) (ESPNU); 11 p.m. — UTEP at Arizona (Pac-12 Network).
CYCLING: 9 a.m. — UCI: Vuelta a España Stage 20 (129 miles) from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama, Spain (CNBC).
FISHING: 8 a.m. — 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar at Kingston, Tenn. (FS1).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: BMW PGA Championship third round at Surrey, England (Golf Channel); 1:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation third round at College Grove, Tenn. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA Champions: Sanford International second round at Sioux Falls, S.D. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — PGA: Fortinet Championship third round at Napa, Calif. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2); 5 p.m. — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: bet365 Summer Stakes and Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes at Ontario, Canada (NBC).
MLB: 3 or 4 p.m. — Boston at Toronto or Atlanta at Miami (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 6:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Arizona (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Philadelphia at St. Louis or Tampa Bay at Baltimore (MLB Network); 10 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Seattle or San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:15 a.m. — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide in semifinal (FS2).
MEN'S RUGBY: 11:30 a.m. — World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Portugal in Group A at Nice, France (CNBC); 9 p.m. — Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain at Sandy, Utah (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton (USA); 9 a.m. — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus (CBSSN); 10 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United (USA); 10:45 a.m. — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed (FS2); 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United (NBC).
TENNIS: 8 a.m. — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Australia vs. Switzerland, Canada vs. Chile and Serbia vs. Czech Rep. (Tennis Channel); 7 p.m. — San Diego-WTA singles final (Tennis Channel); 10 p.m. — Osaka-WTA singles final (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 3 p.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic - Day 1 at Eugene, Ore. (NBC).
WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 1 a.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood (FS2).
WOMEN'S RUGBY: 3:55 a.m. — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney (FS2).
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 11 a.m. — Louisville vs. Indiana at Indianapolis (WFNB-FM 92.7, WQTY-FM 93.3); 1:30 p.m. — Indiana St. at Ball St. (WVIG-FM 105.5); 6:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Purdue (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9); 7:30 p.m. — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods at Calumet (WNDI-FM 95.3).
MLB: 6:15 p.m. — Philadelphia at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Arizona (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Noon — Rose-Hulman at Albion (athletics.rose-hulman.edu); 2 p.m. — Indiana St. at Ball St. (ESPN+); 2:30 p.m. — Central Michigan at Notre Dame (Peacock); 5 p.m. — Washington at Michigan St. (Peacock).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay, Singapore (ESPN); 12:30 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Mohnton, Pa. (taped) (FS1); 1 p.m. — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis (NBC); 9 p.m. — FIM: The MX2 at Maggiora, Italy (taped) (CBSSN); 10 p.m. — FIM: The MXGP at Maggiora, Italy (taped) (CBSSN); 1 a.m. — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs - Round 2 at Joliet, Ill. (CNBC); 1 a.m. — NHRA: Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Mohnton, Pa. (taped) (FS1).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: Noon — Ohio St. at Michigan St. (BTN).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Noon — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina (ACC Network); 1 p.m. — Stanford at Louisville (ESPN2); 2 p.m. — Oregon at Marquette (FS1); 3 p.m. — Wisconsin at Florida (ESPN); 4 p.m. — Merrimack at Boston College (ACC Network); 7 p.m. — Kentucky at Nebraska (BTN).
CYCLING: Noon — UCI: Vuelta a España final stage (63 miles) from Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid, Spain (CNBC).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: BMW PGA Championship final round at Surrey, England (Golf Channel); 1:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation final round at College Grove, Tenn. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA Champions: Sanford International final round at Sioux Falls, S.D. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — PGA: Fortinet Championship final round at Napa, Calif. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2); 4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 1:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 1:30 p.m. — Boston at Toronto or Texas at Cleveland (MLB Network); 4:30 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Seattle or San Diego at Oakland (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Arizona (ESPN).
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 5 p.m. — Oregon St. at Stanford (Pac-12 Network).
MEN'S RUGBY: 9 a.m. — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania in Group A at Bordeaux, France (CNBC).
MEN'S SOCCER: 9 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth (USA); 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton (USA); 8:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Austin FC (FS1).
NFL: 1 p.m. — Indianapolis at Houston (Fox); 1 p.m. — Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers at Tennessee or Kansas City at Jacksonville (CBS); 4:05 p.m. — San Francisco at L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants at Arizona (Fox); 4:25 p.m. — N.Y. Jets at Dallas or Washington at Denver (CBS); 8:20 p.m. — Miami at New England (NBC).
TENNIS: 8 a.m. — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden and Croatia vs. Netherlands; and Guadalajara-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 2 a.m. — Guangzhou-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 3 p.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic - Day 2 at Eugene, Ore. (CNBC); 4 p.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic - Day 2 at Eugene, Ore. (NBC).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at N.C. State (ACC Network); 3 p.m. — Montana at Oregon St. (Pac-12 Network); 9 p.m. — Santa Clara at Stanford (Pac-12 Network).
WNBA PLAYOFFS: 1 p.m. — Minnesota at Connecticut in Game 2 of first round (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Chicago at Las Vegas in Game 2 of first round (ABC).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 6 p.m. — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago (CBSSN).
RADIO
MLB: 1:10 p.m. — Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 2:15 p.m. — Philadelphia at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 6:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Arizona (WAXI-FM 104.9).
NFL: Noon — Indianapolis at Houston (WWVR-FM 98.5, WREB-FM 94.3).
