Saturday
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 3 a.m. — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong (FS2); 1 a.m. — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 6:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Monte Carlo, Monaco (ESPN2); 9:55 a.m. — Formula 1 qualifying at Monte Carlo, Monaco (ESPN); noon — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Concord, N.C. (FS1); 7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Concord, N.C. (FS1).
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE: Noon — Al Ahly Sporting Club vs. Association Sportive des Douanes in final at Kigali, Rwanda (NBA TV).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 10 a.m. — Big Ten tournament semifinal game at Omaha, Neb. (BTN); noon — Big South tournament championship game at High Point, N.C. (ESPNU); 1 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal game at Durham, N.C. (ACC Network); 1 p.m. — Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal game at Hoover, Ala. (SEC Network); 2 p.m. — Big Ten tournament semifinal game at Omaha, Neb. (BTN); 4 p.m. — West Coast tournament championship game at Las Vegas (ESPNU); 4:30 p.m. — SEC tournament semifinal game at Hoover, Ala. (SEC Network); 5 p.m. — ACC tournament semifinal game at Durham, N.C. (ACC Network); 6 p.m. — Big Ten tournament semifinal game at Omaha, Neb. (if necessary) (BTN); 10 p.m. — Pac-12 tournament championship game at Scottsdale, Ariz. (ESPN2).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 1 p.m. — Game 2 of NCAA tournament super regional (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Tennessee vs. Texas in Game 2 of NCAA super regional at Knoxville, Tenn. (ABC); 3 p.m. — Game 2 of NCAA super regional (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Game 2 of NCAA super regional (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Game 3 of NCAA tournament super regional (if necessary) (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — Game 2 of NCAA super regional (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Game 3 of NCAA super regional (if necessary) (ESPN2); 9 p.m. — Game 2 of NCAA super regional (ESPN).
GOLF: 6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: KLM Open third round at Cromvoirt, Netherlands (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — LIV Golf League second round at Washington (CW); 1 p.m. — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge third round at Fort Worth, Texas (Golf Channel); 1:30 p.m. — PGA Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship third round at Benton Harbor, Mich. (NBC); 3 p.m. — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge third round at Fort Worth, Texas (CBS); 5:30 p.m. — LPGA: Bank of Hope Match Play quarterfinals at Las Vegas (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — San Diego at N.Y. Yankees or Chicago White Sox at Detroit (MLB Network); 4 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta (FS1); 7 p.m. — Boston at Arizona, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs or St. Louis at Cleveland (Fox); 9 or 10 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Colorado or Miami at L.A. Angels (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Noon — Penn St. vs. Duke in NCAA tournament semifinal at Philadelphia (ESPN2); 2:30 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Virginia in NCAA tournament semifinal at Philadelphia (ESPN2).
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY: 7 a.m. — World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia in semifinal at Tampere, Finland (NHL Network); 11 a.m. — World Championship: U.S. vs Germany in semifinal at Tampere, Finland (NHL Network).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 7 p.m. — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo in Game 1 (ESPNU).
MEN'S RUGBY: 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Canberra at South Sydney (FS2); 1 p.m. — Premiership: Saracens vs. Sale in grand final at Twickenham, England (taped) (CNBC); 6 p.m. — MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC (FS2); 8 p.m. — Chicago at Houston (Marquee Sports Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:25 a.m. — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic (CBSSN); 10 p.m. — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC (FS2).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 4 p.m. — Dayton at South Bend (Marquee Sports Network).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 8:30 p.m. — Boston at Miami in Game 6 of Eastern Conference final (TNT).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — Dallas at Vegas in Game 5 of Western Conference final (ABC).
TENNIS: 6 a.m. — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA and Rabat-WTA finals (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 4:30 p.m. — USATF: L.A. Grand Prix at Los Angeles (NBC).
USFL: 4 p.m. — New Orleans at Birmingham (Fox); 9 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Canton, Ohio (FS1).
WNBA: 1 p.m. — Connecticut at New York (CBS); 9 p.m. — Los Angeles at Las Vegas (NBA TV).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 9:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool (CBSSN); 8 p.m. — NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville (CBSSN).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2 p.m. — Indiana St. vs. Evansville in Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game at Bob Warn Field (WVIG-FM 105.5); 5:30 p.m. — Indiana St. vs. Evansville in MVC tournament championship game at Bob Warn Field (if necessary) (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 6:45 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (WNDI-FM 95.3, WAXI-FM 104.9); 7:15 p.m. — St. Louis at Cleveland (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2:30 p.m. — Indiana St. vs. Evansville in MVC tournament championship game at Bob Warn Field (ESPN+); 6 p.m. — Indiana St. vs. Evansville in MVC tournament championship game at Bob Warn Field (if necessary) (ESPN+).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 7:30 a.m. — Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix at Monte Carlo, Monaco (ABC); 12:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500 (NBC); 6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Concord, N.C. (Fox).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Noon — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship game at Durham, N.C. (ESPN2); noon — American Athletic tournament championship game at Clearwater, Fla. (ESPNEWS); 2 p.m. — Conference USA tournament: championship game at Houston (CBSSN); 3 p.m. — Big Ten tournament championship game at Omaha, Neb. (BTN); 3 p.m. — Southeastern Conference tournament championship game at Hoover, Ala. (SEC Network); 6 p.m. — Big 12 tournament championship game at Arlington, Texas (ESPNU).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 2 p.m. — Game 3 of NCAA super regional (if necessary) (ESPN); 2 p.m. — Game 3 of NCAA super regional (if necessary) (ESPNU); 4 p.m. — Game 3 of NCAA super regional (if necessary) (ESPN); 4 p.m. — Game 3 of NCAA super regional (if necessary) (ESPNU); 6 p.m. — Game 3 of NCAA super regional (if necessary) (ESPN2); 8 p.m. — Game 3 of NCAA super regional (if necessary) (ESPN2).
GOLF: 6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: KLM Open final round at Cromvoirt, Netherlands (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — LIV Golf League final round at Washington (CW); 1 p.m. — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge final round at Fort Worth, Texas (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge final round at Fort Worth, Texas (CBS); 3 p.m. — PGA Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final round at Benton Harbor, Mich. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final round at Benton Harbor, Mich. (NBC); 6:30 p.m. — LPGA: Bank of Hope Match-Play Finals at Las Vegas (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1); 4:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 1 p.m. — St. Louis at Cleveland (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 1:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cleveland or Texas at Baltimore (MLB Network); 4:30 p.m. — Boston at Arizona or Miami at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta (ESPN).
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY: 8 a.m. — World Championship bronze-medal game at Tampere, Finland (NHL Network); 1 p.m. — World Championship gold-medal game at Tampere, Finland (NHL Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United (Bravo); 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United (CNBC); 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City (Syfy); 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton (USA); noon — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio (CBSSN); 1:50 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England in Group E at Buenos Aires, Argentina (FS2); 3 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City (Fox); 8:30 p.m. — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC (FS1).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — French Open early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — French Open early rounds (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — French Open first round (Bally Sports Indiana).
TRACK AND FIELD: 2 p.m. — IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat at Rabat, Morocco (CNBC).
USFL: 2:30 p.m. — Houston at Memphis (USA); 5:30 p.m. — Michigan vs. New Jersey at Canton, Ohio (FS1).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Noon — NCAA tournament championship match at Cary, N.C. (ESPN).
WNBA: 3 p.m. — Indiana at Atlanta (NBA TV); 6 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago (Marquee Sports Network, NBA TV); 9 p.m. — Minnesota at Las Vegas (CBSSN).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 5:55 p.m. — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (FS2).
RADIO
AUTO RACING: 10 a.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500 (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9, WAXI-FM 104.9).
MLB: 1:40 p.m. — St. Louis at Cleveland (WQTY-FM 93.3); 1:50 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (WNDI-FM 95.3).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 11:35 a.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay (Peacock).
