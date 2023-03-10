Saturday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Avondale, Ariz. (FS1); 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Avondale, Ariz. (FS1); 2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Avondale, Ariz. (FS1); 4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 at Avondale, Ariz. (FS1).
BASEBALL: 5 a.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. Japan in Pool B at Tokyo (FS1); 6 a.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei in Pool A at Taichung, Taiwan (FS2); noon — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico in Pool D at Miami (FS2); 2:30 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Colombia vs. Mexico in Pool C at Phoenix (Fox); 7 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela in Pool D at Miami (FS1); 9 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. U.S. in Pool C at Phoenix (Fox); 10 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. South Korea in Pool B at Tokyo (FS1); 11 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba in Pool A at Taichung, Taiwan (FS2).
BOXING: 10:45 p.m. — Showtime International: Junior-middleweights Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison at Sydney (Showtime).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Noon — Auburn at Georgia (SEC Network); 2 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri (SEC Network); 4 p.m. — Oklahoma at Mississippi St. (SEC Network); 6 p.m. — Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ACC Network); 6 p.m. — LSU at South Carolina (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC Network).
GOLF: 4 a.m. — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open third round at Nairobi, Kenya (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA: The Players Championship third round at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (NBC).
HORSE RACING: 3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB SPRING TRAINING: 1 p.m. — Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. (MLB Network); 3 p.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz. (Marquee Sports Network); 4 p.m. — Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. (taped) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla. (taped) (MLB Network); 10 p.m. — N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla. (taped) (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 11 a.m. — Cornell vs. Yale in Ivy League tournament semifinal at Princeton, N.J. (ESPNU); 11 a.m. — UMass at Vermont in America East tournament championship game (ESPN2); 1 p.m. — Purdue vs. Ohio St. in Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal at Chicago (CBS); 1 p.m. — Saint Louis vs. VCU in Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinal at Brooklyn, N.Y. (CBSSN); 1 p.m. — Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal game at Nashville, Tenn. (ESPN); 1 p.m. — Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament championship game at Norfolk, Va. (ESPN2); 1:30 p.m. — Ivy League tournament semifinal game at Princeton, N.J. (ESPNU); 3 p.m. — SEC tournament semifinal game at Nashville, Tenn. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN2); 3:30 p.m. — Penn St.-Northwestern winner vs. Maryland-Indiana winner in Big Ten tournament semifinal at Chicago (CBS); 5 p.m. — American Athletic tournament semifinal at Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN2); 5:30 p.m. — Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament championship game at Birmingham, Ala. (ESPNU); 6 p.m. — Mountain West tournament championship game at Las Vegas (CBS); 6 p.m. — Big 12 Conference tournament championship game at Kansas City, Mo. (ESPN); 6:30 p.m. — Big East Conference tournament championship game at New York (Fox); 7:30 p.m. — Metro Atlantic Conference tournament championship game at Atlantic City, N.J. (ESPNU); 7:30 p.m. — Mid-American Conference tournament championship game at Cleveland (ESPN2); 8:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship game at Greensboro, N.C. (ESPN); 8:30 p.m. — Conference USA tournament championship game at Frisco, Texas (CBSSN); 9:30 p.m. — Big West Conference tournament championship game at Henderson, Nev. (ESPN2); 10:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Conference tournament championship game at Las Vegas (ESPN); 11:30 p.m. — Western Athletic Conference tournament championship game at Las Vegas (ESPN2).
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY: 6:30 p.m. — Ohio St. vs. Michigan in Big Ten tournament semifinal (BTN); 9 p.m. — Michigan St. at Minnesota in Big Ten tournament semifinal (BTN).
MEN'S RUGBY: 8 p.m. — MLR: Toronto at Chicago (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Bournemouth (USA); 10 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City (USA); noon — MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC (Fox); 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace (USA).
NBA: 7 p.m. — Indiana at Detroit (Bally Sports Indiana); 8:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Golden State (ABC).
NHL: 12:55 p.m. — Detroit at Boston (ABC); 3:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (ABC); 7 p.m. — St. Louis at Columbus (Bally Sports Indiana Plus, Bally Sports Midwest).
SKIING: Noon — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (NBC).
TENNIS: 1 p.m. — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 2 p.m. — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA second round (Bally Sports Indiana).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 11 a.m. — Mid-American Conference tournament championship game at Cleveland (CBSSN); 3:30 p.m. — Metro Atlantic Conference tournament championship game at Atlantic City, N.J. (ESPNU); 5 p.m. — Ivy League tournament championship game at Princeton, N.J. (ESPNEWS); 5:30 p.m. — Conference USA tournament championship game at Frisco, Texas (CBSSN); 9:30 p.m. — Western Athletic Conference tournament championship game at Las Vegas (taped) (ESPNU).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: 3 p.m. — Iowa St. at UCLA (Pac-12 Network); 3:30 p.m. — Penn St. and Oklahoma at Ohio St. (BTN); 5 p.m. — Utah at Oregon St. (Pac-12 Network).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LaCROSSE: 2 p.m. — Ohio St. at Notre Dame (ACC Network); 4 p.m. — Towson at Virginia (ACC Network).
XFL: 7 p.m. — Houston at Orlando (FX); 10 p.m. — San Antonio at Seattle (FX).
RADIO
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 3:45 p.m. — Parke Heritage vs. Northeastern in Class 2A Greenfield-Central Regional (WAXI-FM 104.9); 7 p.m. — Linton vs. North Decatur in Class 2A Southridge Regional (WQTY-FM 93.3).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Noon — Purdue vs. Ohio St. in Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal at Chicago (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9); 2 p.m. — Indiana possibly in Big Ten tournament semifinal at Chicago (WFNB-FM 92.7, WQTY-FM 93.3).
NBA: 6:30 p.m. — Indiana at Detroit (WNDI-FM 95.3).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 11 a.m. — NHRA qualifying at Gainesville, Fla. (Fox); 2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500 at Avondale, Ariz. (Fox).
BASEBALL: 6 a.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Japan vs. Australia in Pool B at Tokyo (FS1); 7 a.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Netherlands vs. Italy in Pool B at Tokyo (FS1); Noon — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Israel in Pool D at Miami (FS2); 3 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Canada in Pool C at Phoenix (FS1); 7 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico in Pool D at Miami (FS1); 10 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Mexico vs. U.S. in Pool C at Phoenix (FS1); 11 p.m. — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Australia vs. Czech Republic in Pool B at Tokyo (FS2).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Noon — Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Network); noon — Mississippi at Tennessee (SEC Network); 2 p.m. — Louisville at Duke (ACC Network); 2 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri (SEC Network); 3 p.m. — Oregon at Washington (Pac-12 Network); 4 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Virginia (ACC Network); 4 p.m. — LSU at South Carolina (SEC Network); 5 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona St. (Pac-12 Network).
GOLF: 1 p.m. — PGA: The Players Championship final round at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (NBC); 2 p.m. — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open final round at Nairobi, Kenya (taped) (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB SPRING TRAINING: 1 p.m. — Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla. (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 1 p.m. — Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets at Port Lucie, Fla. (MLB Network); 4 p.m. — Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz. (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston (split squad) at Fort Myers, Fla. (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Noon — Ivy League tournament championship game at Princeton, N.J. (ESPN2); 1 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game at Brooklyn, N.Y. (CBS); 1 p.m. — Southeastern Conference tournament championship game at Nashville, Tenn. (ESPN); 3:15 p.m. — American Athletic Conference tournament championship game Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN); 3:30 p.m. — Big Ten Conference tournament championship game at Chicago (CBS); 6 p.m. — NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show (CBS); 10 p.m. — NIT Selection Special (ESPNU).
MEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: 4 p.m. — Nebraska at Illinois (BTN).
MEN'S SOCCER: 9 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United (USA); 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United (USA); 9 p.m. — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna (FS2).
NBA: 9:15 p.m. — New York at L.A. Lakers (ESPN).
NBA G-LEAGUE: 4:30 p.m. — G-League Ignite at Texas (NBA TV).
NHL: 1:30 p.m. — Boston at Detroit (TNT); 4 p.m. — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh (TNT); 7 p.m. — Vegas at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest).
TENNIS: 1 p.m. — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 6 p.m. — NCAA indoor championships at Albuquerque, N.M. (taped) (ESPNU).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Noon — Northeast Conference tournament championship game (ESPNU); noon — Patriot League tournament championship game (CBSSN); 2 p.m. — Big 12 Conference tournament championship game at Kansas City, Mo. (ESPN2); 2 p.m. — Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game at Moline, Ill. (ESPNU); 2 p.m. — Colonial tournament championship game at Towson, Md. (CBSSN); 2 p.m. Big 12 Conference tournament championship game at Kansas City, Mo. (ESPN2); 8 p.m. — NCAA Women's Selection Special (ESPN); 9 p.m. — NCAA Women's Selection Special extended coverage (ESPNU).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 8:25 a.m. — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea (CBSSN).
XFL: 4 p.m. — Arlington at St. Louis (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — Vegas at D.C. (ESPN2).
RADIO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 2:30 p.m. — Purdue possibly in Big Ten Conference tournament championship game at Chicago (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9); 2:30 p.m. — Indiana possibly in Big Ten tournament championship game at Chicago (WFNB-FM 92.7, WQTY-FM 93.3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.