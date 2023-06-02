Saturday
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5 a.m. — AFL: Geelong at Western (FS2); 2:30 a.m. — AFL: North Melbourne at Essendon (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 6:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Barcelona, Spain (ESPN2); 9:55 a.m. — Formula 1 qualifying at Barcelona, Spain (ESPN); 10 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Madison, Ill. (FS1); noon — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Portland, Ore. (FS1); 1 p.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 10 at Jakarta, Indonesia (taped) (CBS); 1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200 at Madison, Ill. (FS1); 4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland, Ore. (FS1); 9 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Epping, N.H. (taped) (FS1).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Noon — NCAA regional game (ESPN); noon — NCAA regional game (ESPN2); noon — NCAA regional game (SEC Network); 3 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ACC Network); 3 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPN); 3 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPN2); 3 p.m. — NCAA regional game (SEC Network); 6 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ACC Network); 6 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPN2); 6 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPNU); 6 p.m. — NCAA regional game (SEC Network); 9 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPN2); 9 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPNU); 9 p.m. — NCAA regional game (SEC Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 3 p.m. — Tennessee vs. Oklahoma in Game 7 of Women's College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ABC); 7 p.m. — TBD vs. Florida St. in Game 8 of Women's College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ESPN).
FISHING: 7 a.m. — 2023 Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas (FS1).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: Porsche European Open third round at Winsen, Germany (Golf Channel); 12:30 p.m. — PGA: The Memorial Tournament third round at Dublin, Ohio (Golf Channel); 2:30 p.m. — PGA: The Memorial Tournament third round at Dublin, Ohio (CBS); 2:30 p.m. — PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic second round at Des Moines, Iowa (Golf Channel); 5 p.m. — LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open third round at Jersey City, N.J. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 8 a.m. — EPSOM Derby at Surrey, England (FS2); 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 or 2 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox or Tampa Bay at Boston in first game of doubleheader (MLB Network); 3:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Pittsburgh (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 4 or 5 p.m. — Toronto at N.Y. Mets or L.A. Angels at Houston (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Cleveland at Minnesota or N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers (Fox); 9 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (Marquee Sports Network); 10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (FS1).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 1 p.m. — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas at Albany, N.Y. (ABC).
MEN'S RUGBY: 7 p.m. — MLR: San Diego at Chicago (FS1).
MEN'S SOCCER: 1:30 p.m. — German Cup: RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt in final at Berlin (ESPNU); 4:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Seattle (Fox).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 6 p.m. — Salem at Myrtle Beach (Marquee Sports Network).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Flyweights Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi at Las Vegas (ESPN).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — Florida at Vegas in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final (TBS, TNT, TRUTV).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open third round at Paris (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open third round at Paris (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open third round at Paris (Marquee Sports Network); noon — ATP/WTA: French Open third round at Paris (NBC).
TRACK AND FIELD: 1 p.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala at Florence, Italy (taped) (CNBC).
USFL: Noon — Houston vs. Pittsburgh at Canton, Ohio (USA); 3 p.m. — Philadelphia at Birmingham (NBC).
WNBA: 10 p.m. — Seattle at Los Angeles (CBSSN).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 10 a.m. — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg in final at Eindhoven, Netherlands (CBSSN); 8 p.m. — NWSL: Portland FC at OL Reign (CBSSN).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 10:15 p.m. — Shakamak vs. Bethesda Christian in Class A Mitchell Regional championship game (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 1:45 p.m. — West Vigo vs. Tri-West in Class 3A Park Tudor Regional championship game (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9).
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: 10:45 a.m. — Clay City vs. Tecumseh in Class A North Daviess Semistate (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9); 6:45 p.m. — Clay City possibly in Class A North Daviess Semistate championship game (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 5:45 p.m. — Iowa at Indiana St. in NCAA regional (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 3:40 p.m. — Milwaukee at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 4:05 p.m. — St. Louis at Pittsburgh (WQTY-FM 93.3); 9:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 1:45 p.m. — West Vigo vs. Tri-West in Class 3A Park Tudor Regional championship game (wambradio.com).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: AWS Spain Grand Prix at Barcelona, Spain (ESPN); 9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 at Kegums, Latvia (CBSSN); 10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP at Kegums, Latvia (CBSSN); 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (FS1); 3:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix through Streets of Detroit (NBC); 7 p.m. — NHRA New England Nationals at Epping, N.H. (taped) (FS1); 2 a.m. — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 19 at Rancho Cordova, Calif. (taped) (CNBC).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Noon — NCAA regional game (ACC Network); noon — NCAA regional game (ESPN); noon — NCAA regional game (ESPN2); noon — NCAA regional game (ESPNU); noon — NCAA regional game (SECN); 3 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ACC Network); 3 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPN2); 3 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPNU); 3 p.m. — NCAA regional game (SECN); 6 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ACC Network); 6 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPNU); 6 p.m. — NCAA regional game (SEC Network); 9 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPN2); 9 p.m. — NCAA regional game (ESPNU); 9 p.m. — NCAA regional game (SECN).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 3 p.m. — Game 9 of Women’s College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ABC); 7 p.m. — Game 10 of Women’s College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ESPN2).
FISHING: 8 a.m. — 2023 Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas (FS1).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: Porsche European Open final round at Winsen, Germany (Golf Channel); 12:30 p.m. — PGA: The Memorial Tournament final round at Dublin, Ohio (Golf Channel); 2:30 p.m. — PGA: The Memorial Tournament final round at Dublin, Ohio (CBS); 2:30 p.m. — PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic final round at Des Moines, Iowa (Golf Channel); 5 p.m. — LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open final round at Jersey City, N.J. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Milwaukee at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana); 1:30 p.m. — Toronto at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Washington (MLB Network); 4:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (Marquee Sports Network); 4:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Arizona or Baltimore at San Francisco (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers (ESPN).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 1 p.m. — PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs at Albany, N.Y. (ABC).
MEN'S SOCCER: 3 p.m. — The Soccer Tournament championship match at Cary, N.C. (CNBC); 4:45 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Quarterfinal, Santiago del Estero, Argentina (FS2); 9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: León at LAFC in Leg 2 of final (FS1).
NBA FINALS: 8 p.m. — Miami at Denver in Game 2 (ABC).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open Round of 16 at Paris (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open Round of 16 at Paris (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open Round of 16 at Paris (Bally Sports Indiana); noon — ATP/WTA: French Open Round of 16 at Paris (NBC).
USFL: 1 p.m. — Memphis vs. New Jersey at Canton, Ohio (Fox); 4 p.m. — Michigan vs. New Orleans at Birmingham, Ala. (Fox).
WNBA: 1 p.m. — Dallas at Connecticut (NBA TV); 2 p.m. — Chicago at New York (Marquee Sports Network, CBSSN); 4 p.m. — Las Vegas at Indiana (CBSSN).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 6 p.m. — NJ/NY Gotham FC at San Diego FC (CBSSN).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: TBA — TBA at Indiana St. in NCAA regional (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 11:35 a.m. — St. Louis at Pittsburgh (WQTY-FM 93.3); 1:10 p.m. — Milwaukee at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 4:55 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 11:35 a.m. — St. Louis at Pittsburgh (Peacock).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.