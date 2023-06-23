Saturday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: Noon USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Nashville, Tenn. (USA); 1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Nashville, Tenn. (USA); 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville, Tenn. (USA); 7 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Norwalk, Ohio (Fox).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — Game 1 of College World Series championship series at Omaha, Neb. (ESPN, ESPNU).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: BMW International Open third round at Eichenried, Munich (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA: Travelers Championship third round at Cromwell, Conn. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: Travelers Championship third round at Cromwell, Conn. (CBS); 3 p.m. — PGA Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open second round at Endicott, N.Y. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship third round at Springfield, N.J. (NBC); midnight — Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open final round at Cheonan, South Korea (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 9 a.m. — Royal Ascot at Berkshire, England (NBC); 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London (Fox); 3:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana); 4 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (FS1); 7 p.m. — Houston at L.A. Dodgers or Minnesota at Detroit (Fox).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — South Bend at Fort Wayne (Marquee Sports Network).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Noon — UFC Fight Night Prelims undercard bouts at Jacksonville, Fla. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Featherweights Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria at Jacksonville, Fla. (ABC).
SOFTBALL: 1:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited from Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2); 4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited from Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2).
TRACK AND FIELD: 1 p.m. — USATF: NYC Grand Prix at New York (NBC).
USFL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — Game TBA at Canton, Ohio (NBC).
RADIO
MLB: 12:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London (WAXI-FM 104.9); 1:10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London (WQTY-FM 93.3); 3:40 p.m. — Atlanta at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 2 p.m. — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (USA); 4 p.m. — NHRA: Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Norwalk, Ohio (Fox); 7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 at Nashville, Tenn. (NBC).
BIG3 BASKETBALL: 1 p.m. — Week 1 from Chicago (CBS).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 3 p.m. — Game 2 of College World Series championship series at Omaha, Neb. (ESPN, ESPNU).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: BMW International Open final round at Munich (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA: Travelers Championship final round at Cromwell, Conn. (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final round at Springfield, N.J. (NBC); 3 p.m. — PGA: Travelers Championship final round at Cromwell, Conn. (CBS); 3 p.m. — PGA Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open final round at Endicott, N.Y. (Golf Channel).
MLB: 10 a.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London (ESPN); 1 p.m. — Atlanta at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana); 7 p.m. — Houston at L.A. Dodgers (ESPN).
SOFTBALL: 1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited from Rosemont, Ill. (ESPNU); 3:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited from Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2).
USFL PLAYOFFS: 7 p.m. — Game TBA at Birmingham, Ala. (Fox).
WNBA: 1 p.m. — Washington at New York (ABC); 3 p.m. — Dallas at Los Angeles (ABC).
RADIO
MLB: 9:35 a.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London (WAXI-FM 104.9); 10:10 a.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London (WQTY-FM 93.3); 1:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550).
