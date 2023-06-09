Saturday
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5 a.m. — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Sonoma, Calif. (FS1); 5 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Sonoma, Calif. (FS2); 8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: DoorDash 250 at Sonoma, Calif. (FS1); 10:30 p.m. — NHRA New England Nationals at Bristol, Tenn. (taped) (FS1).
BOXING: 10 p.m. — Top Rank Main Card: Junior welterweights Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor at New York (ESPN).
CFL: 7 p.m. — Ottawa at Montreal (CBSSN).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Noon — Alabama at Wake Forest in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN); noon — Virginia vs. Duke in Game 2 of NCAA super regional at Charlottesville, Va. (ESPN2); 3 p.m. — Kentucky at LSU in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Florida vs. South Carolina in Game 2 of NCAA super regional at Gainesville, Fla. (ESPN2); 3 p.m. — Tennessee at Southern Miss in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPNU); 6 p.m. — Texas at Stanford in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2); 6 p.m. — Indiana St. at TCU in Game 2 of NCAA super regional (ESPNU); 9 p.m. — Oregon vs. Oral Roberts in Game 2 of NCAA super regional at Eugene, Ore. (ESPNU).
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: 9 p.m. — NCAA outdoor championships Women’s Day 2 at Austin, Texas (ESPN2).
FISHING: 1 p.m. — SFC: Gulf Coast Billfish Classic Day 3 at Biloxi, Miss. (CBSSN).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: Volvo Car Scandinavian third round at Åkersberga, Sweden (Golf Channel); 2:30 p.m. — PGA: RBC Canadian Open third round at Toronto (Golf Channel); 5:30 p.m. — PGA: RBC Canadian Open third round at Toronto (CBS); 5:30 p.m. — ShopRite LPGA Classic second round at Galloway, N.J. (Golf Channel); 8:30 p.m. — PGA Champions: American Family Insurance Championship second round at Madison, Wis. (taped) (Golf Channel); 10:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am third round at Greenville, S.C. (taped) (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 11 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1); 3 p.m. — America’s Day at The Belmont at Elmont, N.Y. (Fox); 4 p.m. — Belmont Day at Elmont, N.Y. (Fox, FS1); 6:30 p.m. — 155th Belmont Stakes at Elmont, N.Y. (Fox, FS1); 7:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 or 2 p.m. — Miami at Chicago White Sox or Arizona at Detroit (MLB Network); 1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Indiana Plus, Bally Sports Midwest); 4 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Texas at Tampa Bay (MLB Network); 7:30 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Fox); 10:30 p.m. — Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S LaCROSSE: 3 p.m. — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas at Charlotte, N.C. (ABC).
MEN'S RUGBY: 8 p.m. — MLR: New York at Rugby ATL (FS2); 10 p.m. — MLR: Chicago at Utah (Marquee Sports Network); 2 a.m. — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 3 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan in final at Istanbul (CBS).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — Lansing at South Bend (Marquee Sports Network).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 7 p.m. — UFC 289 Early Prelims undercard bouts at Vancouver, British Columbia (ESPN); 8 p.m. — UFC 289 Prelims undercard bouts at Vancouver, British Columbia (ESPN).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — Vegas at Florida in Game 4 of Stanley Cup finals (TBS, TNT, TRUTV).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — French Open junior girls and boys finals (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — French Open junior girls and boys finals (Tennis Channel); 9 a.m. — WTA: French Open final at Paris (NBC).
TRACK AND FIELD: 1 p.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting de Paris at Paris (taped) (CNBC).
USFL: Noon — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Canton, Ohio (Fox); 3 p.m. — New Orleans at Memphis (NBC).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 5:45 p.m. — Indiana St. at TCU in Game 2 of NCAA super regional (WVIG-FM 105.5).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 10:30 a.m. — Shakamak vs. Rising Sun in Class A Jasper Semistate semifinal (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 7:30 p.m. — Shakamak possibly in Class A Jasper Semistate championship game (WNDI-FM 95.3).
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 2:15 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (WAXI-FM 104.9).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 1 a.m. — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne (FS1).
AUTO RACING: 10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 at Teutschenthal, Germany (CBSSN); 11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP at Teutschenthal, Germany (CBSSN); 12:30 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Bristol, Tenn. (taped) (FS1); 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma, Calif. (Fox); 7 p.m. — NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol, Tenn. (taped) (FS1).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Noon — NCAA super regional game (ESPN); noon — NCAA super regional game (ESPN2); noon — NCAA super regional game (ESPNU); 3 p.m. — NCAA super regional game (ESPN); 3 p.m. — NCAA super regional game (ESPN2); 6 p.m. — NCAA super regional game (ESPN2); 6 p.m. — NCAA super regional game (ESPNU); 9 p.m. — NCAA super regional game (ESPN2).
CYCLING: 7 a.m. — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 8 (166 miles) from Le Pont-De-Claix to La Bastille, France (CNBC).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: Volvo Car Scandinavian final round at Åkersberga, Sweden (Golf Channel); 1:30 p.m. — PGA: RBC Canadian Open final round at Toronto (Golf Channel); 2:30 p.m. — PGA: RBC Canadian Open final round at Toronto (CBS); 2:30 p.m. — ShopRite LPGA Classic final round at Galloway, N.J. (Golf Channel); 5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am final round at Greenville, S.C. (Golf Channel); 8 p.m. — PGA Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship final round at Madison, Wis. (taped) (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2); 3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1).
MLB: 1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Indiana Plus, Bally Sports Midwest); 1:30 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Houston at Cleveland (MLB Network); 3 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Marquee Sports Network); 4:30 p.m. — Seattle at L.A. Angels or Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (ESPN).
MEN'S SOCCER: 1 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis City SC (Fox); 4:45 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Italy in final at La Plata, Argentina (FS2); 7 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel vs. South Korea in third-place match at La Plata, Argentina (taped) (FS2); 10 p.m. — MLS: FC Dallas at Portland (FS1).
TENNIS: 5:30 a.m. — WTA: French Open doubles final at Paris (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — WTA: French Open doubles final at Paris (Tennis Channel); 9 a.m. — ATP: French Open singles final at Paris (NBC).
USFL: 2 p.m. — Birmingham vs. Houston at Memphis, Tenn. (NBC); 7 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey at Canton, Ohio (Fox).
WNBA: 1 p.m. — Dallas at New York (ABC); 3 p.m. — Washington at Seattle (ABC); 5 p.m. — Phoenix at Indiana (CBSSN).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 7 p.m. — NWSL: Portland FC at Orlando (CBSSN).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: TBD — Indiana St. at TCU possibly in Game 3 of NCAA super regional (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 2:15 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 3:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 11:35 a.m. — Arizona at Detroit (Peacock).
