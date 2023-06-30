Saturday
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 1 a.m. — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 5:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout at Spielberg, Austria (ESPN2); 10 a.m. — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4 at Stavelot, Belgium (CBSSN); 10:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint at Spielberg, Austria (ESPN); 11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Chicago (USA); noon — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Chicago (USA); 1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice at Chicago (USA); 2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago (USA); 5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121 at Chicago (USA).
BIG3 BASKETBALL: 1 p.m. — Week 2: 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Tri-State, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac and Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens at Dallas (CBS).
BOXING: 10 p.m. — Top Rank Main Card: Heavyweights Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin at Toledo, Ohio (ESPN).
CFL: 7 p.m. — Winnipeg at Montreal (CBSSN).
CYCLING: 8 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 1 (113 miles) at Bilbao, Spain (NBC); 2 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 1 (113 miles) at Bilbao, Spain (USA).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters third round at Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — LIV Golf League second round at Cádiz, Spain (taped) (CW); 1 p.m. — PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic third round at Detroit (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA Champions: U.S. Senior Open third round at Stevens Point, Wis. (NBC); 3 p.m. — PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic third round at Detroit (CBS).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1); 1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2); 8 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — San Diego at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 1:30 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 2 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis (FS1); 7 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City or Tampa Bay at Seattle (Fox); 9 or 10 p.m. — Detroit at Colorado or Arizona at L.A. Angels (MLB Network).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 4 p.m. — World Championship bronze-medal game at San Diego (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — World Championship gold-medal game at San Diego (ESPN2).
MEN'S RUGBY: 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Redcliffe at Brisbane (FS2); 5:30 p.m. — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England (FS1).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe in Group D at Houston (FS1); 10 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Canada in Group D at Houston (FS1); 11 p.m. — USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising (ESPN2).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 4 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims undercard bouts at Las Vegas (ESPN); 7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Middleweights Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov at Las Vegas (ESPN).
SWIMMING: 1 p.m. — U.S. National Championships qualifier finals at Indianapolis (taped) (NBC).
TENNIS: 7:30 a.m. — Eastbourne ATP/WTA and Bad Homburg-WTA finals (Tennis Channel); noon — Mallorca-ATP final (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 1 p.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: Athletissima Meet at Lausanne, Switzerland (taped) (CNBC).
USFL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham in USFL championship game at Canton, Ohio (NBC).
WNBA: 3 p.m. — Connecticut at Las Vegas (ABC); 10 p.m. — Minnesota at Phoenix (NBA TV).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 5 p.m. — International Friendly: England vs. Portugal at Keynes, England (taped) (CBSSN); 10 p.m. — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland (CBSSN).
RADIO
MLB: 1:10 p.m. — San Diego at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 2:15 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 6:40 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
SWIMMING: 7 p.m. — U.S. National Championships qualifier finals at Indianapolis (Peacock).
USFL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham in USFL championship game at Canton, Ohio (Peacock).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Rolex Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg, Austria (ESPN); 11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 at Lombok, Indonesia (CBSSN); noon — FIM Motocross: The MXGP at Lombok, Indonesia (CBSSN); 2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200 at Lexington, Ohio (USA); 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220 at Chicago (NBC); 2 a.m. — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5 at Buchanan, Mich. (taped) (CNBC).
CYCLING: 2 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 2 (130 miles) from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (taped) (USA).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters final round at Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — LIV Golf League final round at Cádiz, Spain (taped) (CW); 1 p.m. — PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic final round at Detroit (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA Champions: U.S. Senior Open final round at Stevens Point, Wis. (NBC); 3 p.m. — PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic final round at Detroit (CBS).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 1 p.m. — San Diego at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 1:30 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 1:30 p.m. — Boston at Toronto or Miami at Atlanta (MLB Network); 4:30 p.m. — Arizona at L.A. Angels or Tampa Bay at Seattle (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 5:30 p.m. — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show (ESPN); 7 p.m. — San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (ESPN, ESPN2).
MEN'S RUGBY: 6 p.m. — MLR: Seattle at San Diego (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 4 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United (Fox); 7 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago in Group A at Charlotte, N.C. (Fox); 7 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis in Group A at Santa Clara, Calif. (FS1); 9 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti in Group B at Charlotte, N.C. (FS2); 9:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar in Group B at Santa Clara, Calif. (FS1).
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters (ESPNU).
SPECIAL OLYMPICS: 1 p.m. — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show at Berlin (taped) (ABC).
SWIMMING: Noon — U.S. National Championships qualifier finals at Indianapolis (taped) (NBC); 2 p.m. — U.S. National Championships qualifier finals at Indianapolis (taped) (CNBC).
TRACK AND FIELD: Noon — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden (CNBC).
WNBA: 3 p.m. — Washington at Dallas (ABC); 6 p.m. — New York at Seattle (CBSSN); 7 p.m. — Chicago at Indianapolis (Marquee Sports Network).
RADIO
MLB: 1:10 p.m. — San Diego at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 1:45 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 2:15 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3),
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 12:05 p.m. — Minnesota at Baltimore (Peacock).
