Saturday
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5 a.m. — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Brooklyn, Mich. (USA); 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cabo Wabo 250 at Brooklyn, Mich. (NBC).
BIG3 BASKETBALL: 1 p.m. — Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies and Bivouac vs. Tri-State at Charlotte, N.C. (CBS).
BOYS YOUTH HOCKEY: 11 a.m. — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18 gold-medal game (NHL Network).
CFL: 7 p.m. — Montreal at Hamilton (CBSSN).
FISHING: 2 p.m. — SFC: Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2 at South Padre Island, Texas (CBSSN).
GOLF: 8 a.m. — LPGA: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open third round at Ayrshire, Scotland (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — LIV Golf League second round at White Sulphur Springs, Va. (CW); 1 p.m. — PGA: Wyndham Championship third round at Greensboro, N.C. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: Wyndham Championship third round at Greensboro, N.C. (CBS); 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship third round at Farmington, Utah (Golf Channel).
GYMNASTICS: 2 p.m. — USGA: The U.S. Classic at Chicago (CNBC); 8 p.m. — USGA: The U.S. Classic at Chicago (CNBC).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1); 6 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
IFL FOOTBALL: 4 p.m. — Bay Area at Sioux Falls in national championship game (CBSSN).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 1 p.m. — Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Tampa Bay at Detroit (MLB Network); 3:30 p.m. — Washington at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 4 p.m. — Toronto at Boston (FS1); 4 p.m. — Miami at Texas or Washington at Cincinnati (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 8:30 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (FS1).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 3 p.m. — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas at Baltimore (ABC).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:25 a.m. — SPFL: Ross County at Celtic (CBSSN); 6 p.m. — CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa (FS2); 7 p.m. — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis at San Francisco (ESPN2); 10 p.m. — La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid at San Francisco (ESPN2).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — Toledo at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims undercard bouts at Nashville, Tenn. (ESPN); 9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font at Nashville, Tenn. (ESPN).
NFL: Noon — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony from Canton, Ohio (ESPN, NFL Network).
TENNIS: 7 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP final (Tennis Channel); noon — Washington ATP/WTA semifinals and women’s doubles final (Tennis Channel); 7 p.m. — Washington ATP/WTA semifinals (Tennis Channel); 11 p.m. — Los Cabos-ATP final (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S LACROSSE: 2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo at Sparks Glencoe, Md. (ESPN2).
WOMEN'S RUGBY: 9:55 p.m. — NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta (FS2); 11:30 p.m. — NRL: Wests at Canberra (FS2).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 4 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway in Round of 16 at Wellington, New Zealand (FS1); 10 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa in Round of 16 at Sydney (Fox).
WNBA: 10 p.m. — Seattle at Phoenix (NBA TV).
RADIO
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 3:40 p.m. — Washington at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 7:15 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 11 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Plymouth, Wis. (USA); 12:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville, Tenn. (NBC); 2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Brooklyn, Mich. (USA); 3 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Round 9 at Towcester, England (taped) (NBC).
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Noon — AVP Gold Series: Atlanta Open women’s and men’s championships at Atlanta (ESPN2).
CFL: 7 p.m. — Ottawa at Saskatchewan (CBSSN).
GOLF: 8 a.m. — LPGA: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open final round at Ayrshire, Scotland (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — LIV Golf League final round at White Sulphur Springs, Va. (CW); 1 p.m. — PGA: Wyndham Championship final round at Greensboro, N.C. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: Wyndham Championship final round at Greensboro, N.C. (CBS); 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship final round at Farmington, Utah (Golf Channel).
GYMNASTICS: 4:30 p.m. — USGA: U.S. Classic at Chicago (NBC).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2); 1:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1); 5:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Washington at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 1 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 1:30 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 1:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Baltimore or Kansas City at Philadelphia (MLB Network); 4:30 p.m. — Seattle at L.A. Angels or San Francisco at Oakland (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (ESPN, ESPN2).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 1 p.m. — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos at Baltimore (ABC).
MEN'S SOCCER: 10:55 a.m. — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United at Dublin (ESPN).
RUGBY: 6:30 p.m. — Premier Sevens championship match at Washington (FS1).
SOFTBALL: 2 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2).
TENNIS: Noon — Washington-ATP Men’s doubles final (Tennis Channel); 2:30 p.m. — Washington-WTA Women’s singles final (Tennis Channel); 5 p.m. — Los Cabos-ATP final (Tennis Channel).
TRIATHLON: 1 p.m. — PTO Tour: U.S. Open at Milwaukee (taped) (CNBC).
WNBA: 3 p.m. — Las Vegas at New York (ABC).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 5 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S. in Round of 16 at Melbourne, Australia (Fox); 3:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria in Round of 16 at Brisbane, Australia (FS1).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 3 p.m. — Little League World Series: Southeast Regional semifinal game at Warner Robins, Ga. (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Little League World Series: Southwest Regional semifinal game at Waco, Texas (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 1:10 p.m. — Washington at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 1:45 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 2:15 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 12:05 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Peacock).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.