Saturday
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5 a.m. — AFL: Western at Geelong (FS2); 1 a.m. — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 5:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Zandvoort, Netherlands (ESPN2); 8:55 a.m. — Formula 1 qualifying at Zandvoort, Netherlands (ESPN); 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Beach, Fla. (NBC).
BIG3 BASKETBALL: Noon — BIG3 Celebrity Game: Team Webull vs. Team Price.com at Atlanta (taped) (CBS); 1 p.m. — Playoffs: Enemies vs. Triplets in championship game at London (CBS).
BOXING: 10:30 p.m. — Top Rank Main Card: Heavyweights Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko at Tulsa, Okla. (ESPN).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 2:30 p.m. — Navy vs. Notre Dame at Dublin (NBC); 3:30 p.m. — North Alabama vs. Mercer at Montgomery, Ala. (ESPN); 5:30 p.m. — UTEP at Jacksonville St. (CBSSN); 7 p.m. — UMass at New Mexico St. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Ohio at San Diego St. (FS1); 7:30 p.m. — S.C. State vs. Jackson St. at Atlanta (ABC); 7:30 p.m. — Hawaii at Vanderbilt (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — San Jose St. at Southern Cal (Pac-12 Network); 9 p.m. — FIU at Louisiana Tech (CBSSN).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: 3:30 p.m. — Creighton at Purdue (BTN); 5:30 p.m. — Wisconsin vs. TCU in Big 12/Big Ten Challenge at Minneapolis (BTN); 8 p.m. — Baylor at Minnesota in Big 12/Big Ten Challenge (BTN).
FISHING: 8 a.m. — 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River at Clayton, N.Y. (FS1); noon — SFC: San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 3 at San Juan, Puerto Rico (CBSSN).
GOLF: 6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters third round at Prague, Czech Republic (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA: Tour Championship third round at Atlanta (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: Tour Championship third round at Atlanta (CBS); 3 p.m. — PGA Champions: Ally Challenge second round at Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Golf Channel); 5 p.m. — USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open third round at Portland, Ore. (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — LPGA: CPK Canadian Women’s Open third round at Vancouver, British Columbia (Golf Channel); 11 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open third round at Boise, Idaho (taped) (Golf Channel).
GYMNASTICS: 10:30 a.m. — USGA: U.S. Championships men’s events - Day 1 at San Jose, Calif. (taped) (CNBC); 4:30 p.m. — USGA: U.S. Championships women’s events - Day 1 at San Jose, Calif. (taped) (CNBC); 7 p.m. — USGA: U.S. Championships men’s events - Day 2 at San Jose, Calif. (CNBC).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Noon — St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (ESPN); 4 p.m. — St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) at Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ocean City, N.J. (ESPN2); 10 p.m. — Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.) (ESPN2).
HORSE RACING: 11:30 a.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2); 1:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1); 3 p.m. — Saratoga Live: Travers Stakes at Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Fox); 6:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 3 p.m. — Cleveland at Toronto (MLB Network); 4 p.m. — Atlanta at San Francisco (FS1); 7 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia, Texas at Minnesota and Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (Fox); 7:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona (Bally Sports Indiana); 10 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL: 8:30 a.m. — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand in Group C at Manila, Philippines (ESPN2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 a.m. — SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Ross County (CBSSN); 7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth (USA); 10 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal (USA); 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC); 2:45 p.m. — Serie A: AS Roma at Hellas Verona (CBSSN); 3 p.m. — CPL: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC (FS2); 11 p.m. — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna (FS1).
NFL PRESEASON: 1 p.m. — Cleveland at Kansas City (NFL Network); 6 p.m. — N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants (NFL Network); 9 p.m. — L.A. Chargers at Denver (NFL Network).
TENNIS: 1 p.m. — Cleveland-WTA singles final (Tennis Channel); 5 p.m. — Winston-Salem-ATP singles final (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 1:30 p.m. — World Championships: Day 8 at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC); 1 a.m. — World Championships men’s marathon at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC).
WNBA: 7 p.m. — Las Vegas at Washington (NBA TV).
WOMEN'S RUGBY: 10 p.m. — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane (FS2).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 12:30 p.m. — Little League World Series: International Bracket championship game at Williamsport, Pa. (ABC); 3:30 p.m. — Little League World Series: U.S. Bracket championship game at Williamsport, Pa. (ABC).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 7:30 p.m. — Marshall at Trenton-Wesclin (WMMC-FM 105.9).
MLB: 6:40 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (WAXI-FM 104.9); 7:15 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:40 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550).
WEBSTREAMING
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 7:30 p.m. — Marshall at Trenton-Wesclin (wmmcradio.com).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 4 a.m. — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Netherlands (ESPN); 11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at West Allis, Wis. (FS2); 1 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Sprecher 150 at West Allis, Wis. (FS1); 2 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Michelin GT Challenge at Alton, Va. (USA); 3:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Madison, Ill. (NBC); 4 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Clean Harbors 175 (Playoffs - Round of 10) at West Allis, Wis. (FS1); 2 a.m. — Pro Motocross Championship: Ironman National at Crawfordsville (taped) (CNBC).
CFL: 7 p.m. — Ottawa at Edmonton (CBSSN).
CYCLING: 8 a.m. — UCI: Vuelta a España Stage 1 (9 miles) at Barcelona, Spain (taped) (CNBC); 10 a.m. — UCI: Vuelta a España Stage 2 (113 miles) from Mataró to Barcelona, Spain (CNBC).
FISHING: 8 a.m. — 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River at Clayton, N.Y. (FS1).
GOLF: 6 a.m. — DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters final round at Prague, Czech Republic (Golf Channel); noon — PGA: Tour Championship final round at Atlanta (Golf Channel); 1:30 p.m. — PGA: Tour Championship final round at Atlanta (CBS); 1:30 p.m. — PGA Champions: Ally Challenge final round at Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open final round at Boise, Idaho (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — LPGA: CPK Canadian Women’s Open final round at Vancouver, British Columbia (Golf Channel); 10 p.m. — USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open final round at Portland, Ore. (taped) (Golf Channel).
GYMNASTICS: Noon — USGA: U.S. Championships men’s events - Day 2 at Tampa, Fla. (taped) (NBC); 7 p.m. — USGA: U.S. Championships women’s events - Day 2 at Tampa, Fla. (NBC).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 1 p.m. — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio) (ESPN).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 12:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (Marquee Sports Network); 1 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Bally Sports Indiana Plus, Bally Sports Midwest); 1:30 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Boston or N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (MLB Network); 4:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona or Kansas City at Seattle (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Atlanta at San Francisco (ESPN, ESPN2).
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 7 p.m. — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland (BTN).
MEN'S SOCCER: 9 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United (USA); 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United (USA); 4:30 p.m. — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle (Fox).
NFL PRESEASON: 8 p.m. — Houston at New Orleans (Fox).
SOFTBALL: 3:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2).
TRACK AND FIELD: Noon — World Championships men’s marathon at Budapest, Hungary (taped) (CNBC); 1 p.m. — World Championships final day at Budapest, Hungary (NBC); 2:30 p.m. — World Championships final day at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Noon — Wisconsin at Duke (ACC Network); 2 p.m. — Arkansas at Notre Dame (ACC Network).
WNBA: 1 p.m. — Los Angeles at Connecticut (CBSSN); 4 p.m. — Atlanta at Indiana (Bally Sports Indiana, NBA TV); 6 p.m. — Dallas at Phoenix (NBA TV).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 11 a.m. — Little League World Series third-place game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Little League World Series championship game at Williamsport, Pa. (ABC).
RADIO
MLB: 1 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (WAXI-FM 104.9); 1:35 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia (WQTY-FM 93.3); 3:40 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 12:05 p.m. — L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets (Peacock).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.