Saturday
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5 a.m. — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda (FS2); 11 p.m. — AFL: West Coast at Western (FS2); 2:30 a.m. — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (USA); 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (USA).
BIG3 BASKETBALL: 1 p.m. — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington (CBS).
CFL: 7 p.m. — Montreal at Ottawa (CBSSN).
FISHING: 8 a.m. — 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y. (FS1).
GOLF: 8:30 a.m. — DP World/LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational third round at Antrim, Northern Ireland (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA: BMW Championship third round at Olympia Fields, Ill. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: BMW Championship third round at Olympia Fields, Ill. (CBS); 3 p.m. — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur semifinals at Cherry Hills Village, Colo. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic second round at Calgary, Alberta (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur semifinals at Cherry Hills Village, Colo. (NBC).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day at Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2); 3 p.m. — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes at Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Fox); 6 p.m. — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day at Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 1 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (FS1); 4 p.m. — Milwaukee at Texas (FS1); 6 p.m. — Toronto at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 6:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 7 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis or Seattle at Houston (MLB Network); 11 p.m. — Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels or Baltimore at Oakland (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL: Noon — Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Fox).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:25 a.m. — Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers second round (CBSSN); 10 a.m. — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool (USA); noon — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund (ABC); 12:30 p.m. — Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone (CBSSN); 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC); 2:45 p.m. — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan (CBSSN); 7:30 p.m. — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC (ESPN2); 9:30 p.m. — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC (ESPN2).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 8 p.m. — UFC 292 Prelims undercard bouts at Boston (ESPN).
NFL PRESEASON: 1 p.m. — Jacksonville at Detroit (NFL Network); 4 p.m. — Miami at Houston (NFL Network); 7 p.m. — Chicago at Indianapolis (WTWO, NFL Network); 10 p.m. — Dallas at Seattle (NFL Network).
SOFTBALL: Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2); 2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA semifinals (Tennis Channel); 6 p.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA men’s semifinal and women’s doubles final (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 4:30 a.m. — World Championships: Day 1 at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC); 5 a.m. — World Championships: Day 1 at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC); 6 a.m. — World Championships: Day 1 at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC); 1 p.m. — World Championships: Day 1 at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC); 2:30 p.m. — World Championships: Day 1 at Budapest, Hungary (NBC); 3:30 a.m. — World Championships: Day 2 at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 1 p.m. — Drexel at Pittsburgh (ACC Network); 3 p.m. — Georgia at Southern Cal (Pac-12 Network); 5 p.m. — Portland at UCLA (Pac-12 Network).
WNBA: 3 p.m. — Los Angeles at Las Vegas (ABC).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 4 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia in third-place match at Brisbane, Australia (Fox).
YOUTH BASEBALL: Noon — Little League World Series: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney (Australia) in International Bracket elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine) in U.S. Bracket elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 4 p.m. — Little League World Series: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Regina (Saskatchewan) in International Bracket elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 6 p.m. — Little League World Series: Henderson (Nev.) vs. New Albany (Ohio) in U.S. Bracket elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:10 p.m. — Toronto at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:15 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 at Arnhem, Netherlands (CBSSN); 11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP at Arnhem, Netherlands (CBSSN); 1 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Brainerd, Minn. (taped) (FS1); 1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg, Austria (taped) (CNBC); 2 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 100 at Springfield, Ill. (FS1); 3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (USA); 4 p.m. — NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd, Minn. (Fox); 2 a.m. — Pro Motocross Championship: Buds Creek National at Mechanicsville, Md. (taped) (CNBC).
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 4 p.m. — AVP Gold Series: Manhattan Beach Open men’s and women’s championships at Manhattan Beach, Calif. (ESPN2).
CFL: 7 p.m. — B.C. at Saskatchewan (CBSSN).
FIBA BASKETBALL: Noon — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Fox).
FISHING: 8 a.m. — 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y. (FS1).
GOLF: 6 a.m. — DP World/LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational final round at Antrim, Northern Ireland (Golf Channel); noon — PGA: BMW Championship final round at Olympia Fields, Ill. (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA: BMW Championship final round at Olympia Fields, Ill. (CBS); 3 p.m. — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur championship match at Paramus, N.J. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic final round at Calgary, Alberta (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur championship match at Paramus, N.J. (NBC).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 1 p.m. — Toronto at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 1:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 1:30 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Atlanta (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN, ESPN2).
NFL PRESEASON: 7:05 p.m. — New Orleans at L.A. Chargers (NFL Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 9 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa (USA); 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United (USA); 7:30 p.m. — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati (FS1); 9:30 p.m. — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC (FS1).
SOFTBALL: 2 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2).
TENNIS: Noon — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s singles final and men’s doubles final (Tennis Channel); 4:30 p.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA men’s singles final (Tennis Channel); 7 p.m. — Cleveland-WTA and Winston-Salem-ATP early rounds (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 5 a.m. — World Championships: Day 2 at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC); 6 a.m. — World Championships: Day 2 at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC); 10:30 a.m. — World Championships: Day 2 at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC); noon — World Championships: Day 2 at Budapest, Hungary (NBC).
WNBA: 3 p.m. — Dallas at Washington (NBA TV); 5 p.m. — Connecticut at Chicago (Marquee Sports Network); NBA TV); 7 p.m. — Seattle at Minnesota (NBA TV).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 6 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England in final at Sydney (Fox); 2 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England in final at Sydney (taped) (Fox).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 9 a.m. — Little League World Series: International Bracket elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 11 a.m. — Little League World Series: U.S. Bracket elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 1 p.m. — Little League World Series: International Bracket elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 2 p.m. — Little League World Series: U.S. Bracket elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. (ABC).
RADIO
MLB: 1:10 p.m. — Toronto at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 1:45 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 2:15 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 1:05 p.m. — Seattle at Houston (Peacock).
