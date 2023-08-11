Saturday
TELEVISION
3ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS: 1 p.m. — Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston and Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque in consolation and final at Philadelphia (CBS).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:15 a.m. — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 2:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis (USA); 3 p.m. — Pro Motocross Championship: Unadilla National at New Berlin, N.Y. (NBC); 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts at Indianapolis (USA); 7 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Topeka, Kan. (taped) (FS1).
BASKETBALL: 8 p.m. — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony from Springfield, Mass. (NBA TV).
BOXING: 9 p.m. — Showtime Championship Main Card: Bantamweights Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez at Oxon Hill, Md. (Showtime); 10 p.m. — Top Rank Main Card: Junior-welterweights Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez at Glendale, Ariz. (ESPN).
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 8 p.m. — UA NEXT Elite 24 game at Atlanta (ESPNU).
CFL: 7 p.m. — Calgary at B.C. (CBSSN).
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 6 p.m. — UA NEXT Elite 24 game at Atlanta (ESPNU).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — LPGA: AIG Women’s Open third round at Tadworth, England (USA); 1 p.m. — LIV Golf League second round at Bedminster, N.J. (CW); 1 p.m. — PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship third round at Memphis, Tenn. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship third round at Memphis, Tenn. (CBS); 3 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur semifinals at University Place, Wash. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — PGA Champions: Boeing Classic second round at Snoqualmie, Wash. (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1); 3 p.m. — Saratoga Live: Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Fox); 6 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1).
MLB: 1 or 3 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets in first game of doubleheader or Chicago Cubs at Toronto (MLB Network); 2:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (Marquee Sports Network); 3 or 4 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Miami (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 6:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Houston, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets in second game of doubleheader or Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox (Fox); 9:30 p.m. — Baltimore at Seattle (FS1).
MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL: 3:30 p.m. — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia at Malaga, Spain (FS1).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 7 p.m. — PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs at Denver (ESPN2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United (NBC); 3 p.m. — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao (ABC); 7 p.m. — CPL: York United FC at Forge FC (FS2).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 7:30 p.m. — Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach (Marquee Sports Network).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 4 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims undercard bouts at Las Vegas (ESPN); 7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Welterweights Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos at Las Vegas (ESPN).
NFL PRESEASON: 1 p.m. — Tennessee at Chicago (NFL Network); 4 p.m. — N.Y. Jets at Carolina (NFL Network); 7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Baltimore (NFL Network); 9 p.m. — L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams (joined in progress) (NFL Network).
SOFTBALL: 2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2).
TENNIS: 12:30 p.m. — National Bank Open-ATP/WTA semifinals (Tennis Channel); 6:30 p.m. — National Bank Open-ATP/WTA semifinals (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S RUGBY: 9:55 p.m. — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland (FS2); 11:45 p.m. — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle (FS2).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 3 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France in quarterfinal at Brisbane, Australia (Fox); 6:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia in quarterfinal at Sydney (Fox).
YOUTH SOFTBALL: 2 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series semifinal game at Greenville, N.C. (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series semifinal game at Greenville, N.C. (ESPN2).
RADIO
MLB: 2:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:35 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:10 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City (WQTY-FM 93.3).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 at Uddevalla, Sweden (CBSSN); 11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP at Uddevalla, Sweden (CBSSN); 1 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Topeka, Kan. (taped) (FS1); 2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis (NBC); 3 p.m. — NHRA: Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor at Topeka, Kan. (FS1).
BIG3 BASKETBALL: Noon — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies and Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs at Detroit (CBS).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — LPGA: AIG Women’s Open final round at Tadworth, England (USA); noon — PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship final round at Memphis, Tenn. (Golf Channel); noon — LPGA: AIG Women’s Open final round at Tadworth, England (NBC); 1 p.m. — LIV Golf League final round at Bedminster, N.J. (CW); 2 p.m. — PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship final round at Memphis, Tenn. (CBS); 4 p.m. — PGA Champions: Boeing Classic final round at Snoqualmie, Wash. (taped) (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur championship match at University Place, Wash. (Golf Channel).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National at Arlington, Texas (ESPNU).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 12:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (Marquee Sports Network); 1 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Bally Sports Indiana); 1:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Miami (MLB Network); 4:30 p.m. — Colorado at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at Seattle (joined in progress) (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (ESPN, ESPN2).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Noon — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby (NBA TV).
MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL: 3:30 p.m. — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain at Malaga, Spain (Fox).
MEN'S SOCCER: 6:55 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen (CBSSN).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 6:30 p.m. — Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach (Marquee Sports Network).
NFL PRESEASON: 1 p.m. — Kansas City at New Orleans (NFL Network); 4 p.m. — San Francisco at Las Vegas (NFL Network).
SOFTBALL: 4:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPNU).
TENNIS: 1:30 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA singles and doubles finals (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 3 p.m. — New York at Indiana (ESPN); 6 p.m. — Phoenix at Seattle (NBA TV); 9 p.m. — Atlanta at Las Vegas (CBSSN).
YOUTH SOFTBALL: Noon — Little League Softball World Series third-place game at Greenville, N.C. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series championship game at Greenville, N.C. (ABC).
RADIO
MLB: 1 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (WAXI-FM 104.9); 1:05 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 12:05 p.m. — Detroit at Boston (Peacock).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.