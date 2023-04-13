Saturday
TELEVISION
AHL: 8 p.m. — Grand Rapids at Chicago (NHL Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide (FS2); 1 a.m. — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Martinsville, Va. (taped) (FS2); 3 p.m. — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13 at Nashville, Tenn. (NBC); 4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville, Va. (FS2); 5 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at Long Beach, Calif. (USA); 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville, Va. (FS1); 9:30 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Las Vegas (taped) (FS1); 11 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville, Va. (taped) (FS1).
BOWLING: 2:30 p.m. — PBA: U.S. vs. The World in Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling Match Play at Wauwatosa, Wis. (Fox).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 4 p.m. — Mississippi at Mississippi St. (SEC Network); 6 p.m. — Indiana at Illinois (BTN); 6 p.m. — Southern Cal at Oregon St. (Pac-12 Network); 7 p.m. — Florida St. at N.C. State (ACC Network); 7 p.m. — Georgia at Florida (SEC Network).
COLLEGE BOWLING: 9 p.m. — NCAA tournament championship match (ESPNU).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Noon — Ohio State Spring Game from Columbus, Ohio (BTN); 2 p.m. — Virginia Spring Game from Charlottesville, Va. (ACC Network); 2 p.m. — Penn State Spring Game from State College, Pa. (BTN); 3 p.m. — Southern Cal Spring Game from Los Angeles (Pac-12 Network); 4 p.m. — Michigan State Spring Game from East Lansing, Mich. (BTN); 4 p.m. — Georgia Spring Game from Athens, Ga. (ESPN2); 5 p.m. — California Spring Game from Berkeley, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 6:30 p.m. — Arizona Spring Game from Tucson, Ariz. (Pac-12 Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Noon — Tennessee at Kentucky (SEC Network); 2 p.m. — Texas A&M at South Carolina (SEC Network); 5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (ACC Network).
GOLF: 1 p.m. — PGA: RBC Heritage third round at Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: RBC Heritage third round at Hilton Head Island, S.C. (CBS); 7 p.m. — LPGA: LOTTE Championship final round at Ewa Beach, Hawaii (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1); 4 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races (FS2); 6:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Detroit (MLB Network); 1:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 4 p.m. — Milwaukee at San Diego (FS1); 7 or 9:30 p.m. — Texas at Houston or Colorado at Seattle (MLB Network); 8 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (Marquee Sports Network); 9:30 or 10 p.m. — Colorado at Seattle or Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Noon — Virginia at Duke (ACC Network); noon — Colgate at Lehigh (CBSSN); 2 p.m. — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins (ESPNU); 4 p.m. — North Carolina vs. Syracuse at Olney, Md. (ESPNU).
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: 10 p.m. — Pepperdine at UCLA (Pac-12 Network).
MEN'S RUGBY: 8 p.m. — MLR: ATL Rugby at NOLA Gold (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa (USA); 10 a.m. — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur (USA); 12:30 p.m. — Leicester City at Manchester City (NBC); 2:45 p.m. — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan (CBSSN).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 4 p.m. — Omaha at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 8:30 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Featherweights Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen at Kansas City, Mo. (ESPN).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 1 p.m. — Brooklyn at Philadelphia in Game 1 of Eastern Conference first round (ESPN, ESPN2); 3:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Boston in Game 1 of Eastern Conference first round (ESPN); 6 p.m. — New York at Cleveland in Game 1 of Eastern Conference first round (ESPN); 8:30 p.m. — Golden State at Sacramento in Game 1 of Western Conference first round (ABC).
TENNIS: 7:30 a.m. — ATP-Monte Carlo semifinals (Tennis Channel); 2 p.m. — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. v. Australia (Tennis Channel).
USFL: 4:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Memphis (Fox); 7:30 p.m. — New Jersey at Birmingham (Fox).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: 4 p.m. — NCAA championships finals at Fort Worth, Texas (ABC).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Noon — Syracuse at North Carolina (ESPNU); 6 p.m. — Northwestern at Ohio St. (ESPNU).
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY: Noon — World Championship Group Stage semifinal at Brampton, Ontario (NHL Network); 4 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage semifinal at Brampton, Ontario (NHL Network).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 8:25 a.m. — Serie A: Roma at Inter Milan (CBSSN); 10 p.m. — Racing Louisville at Angel City (CBSSN).
XFL: 12:30 p.m. — Vegas at Houston (ABC); 7 p.m. — Orlando at San Antonio (ESPN2).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: 10:30 a.m. — Washington at Sullivan (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550).
MLB: 2:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 3:40 p.m. — Philadelphia at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 8:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (WAXI-FM 104.9).
Sunday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 at Pietramurata, Italy (CBSSN); 11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP at Pietramurata, Italy (CBSSN); 2:30 p.m. — Grand Prix of Americas at Austin, Texas (CNBC); 3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: NOCO 400 at Martinsville, Va. (FS1); 3:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at Long Beach, Calif. (USA); 9:30 p.m. — NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas (taped) (FS1).
BOWLING: Noon — PBA: U.S. vs. The World in Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling finals at Wauwatosa, Wis. (Fox).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2 p.m. — Evansville at S. Illinois (ESPNU).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Noon — Northwestern at Wisconsin (ESPN2); noon — Duke at Boston College (ACC Network); 2 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN2); 2 p.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network); 2 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St. (BTN); 2 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi St. (SEC Network); 3 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona (Pac-12 Network); 4 p.m. — LSU at Auburn (ESPN2); 4 p.m. — Clemson at N.C. State (ACC Network); 4 p.m. — Mississippi at Missouri (SEC Network); 5 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona St. (Pac-12 Network).
GOLF: 1 p.m. — PGA: RBC Heritage final round at Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: RBC Heritage final round at Hilton Head Island, S.C. (CBS).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 or 1:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Detroit or Tampa Bay at Toronto (MLB Network); 3 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (Marquee Sports Network); 4 or 4:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) or Milwaukee at San Diego (MLB Network); 7 p.m. — Texas at Houston (ESPN, ESPN2).
MEN'S COLLEGE LaCROSSE: 6 p.m. — Penn St. at Michigan (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — Maryland at Rutgers (BTN).
MEN'S SOCCER: 9 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United (USA); 11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest (USA); 4:30 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy (Fox); 9 p.m. — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey (FS2).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 3 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Memphis in Game 1 of Western Conference first round (ABC); 5:30 p.m. — TBD at Milwaukee in Game 1 of Eastern Conference first round (TNT); 8 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix in Game 1 of Western Conference first round (TNT); 10:30 p.m. — TBD at Denver in Game 1 of Western Conference first round (TNT).
TENNIS: 6 a.m. — ATP-Monte Carlo doubles final (Tennis Channel); 8:30 a.m. — ATP-Monte Carlo singles final (Tennis Channel).
USFL: Noon — Michigan vs. Memphis at Memphis, Tenn. (NBC); 6:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans at Birmingham, Ala. (FS1).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: 8:30 a.m. — Southeastern Conference tournament finals at Birmingham, Ala. (SEC Network).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE WATER POLO: Noon — Harvard at Michigan (BTN).
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY: 3 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage bronze-medal game at Brampton, Ontario (NHL Network); 7 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage gold-medal game at Brampton, Ga. (NHL Network).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 8:30 p.m. — D1 Arekma: Paris FC at Lyon (taped) (CBSSN).
XFL: Noon — Arlington at D.C. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Seattle at St. Louis (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 1:10 p.m. — Philadelphia at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 2:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 3:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2 p.m. — Indiana St. at Belmont (ESPN+).
