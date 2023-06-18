Monday
TELEVISION
AHL: 10 p.m. — Hershey at Coachella in Game 6 of Calder Cup final (NHL Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2 p.m. — Tennessee vs. Stanford in Game 7 of College World Series at Omaha, Neb. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — LSU vs. Wake Forest in Game 8 of College World Series at Omaha, Neb. (ESPN).
MLB: 3:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (Marquee Sports Network); 6:30 p.m. — Colorado at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 8 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Houston or Arizona at Milwaukee (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 11:50 a.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Armenia vs. Latvia in Group D at Yerevan, Armenia (FS2); 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Greece in Group B at Saint-Denis, France (FS1); 11 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Wales in Group D at Samsun, Turkey (taped) (FS1).
SOFTBALL: 6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Filler at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPNU); 8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Filler at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPNU).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA and Birmingham-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA and Birmingham-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel).
RADIO
MLB: 4:05 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington (WQTY-FM 93.3); 6:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:40 p.m. — Colorado at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3).
Tuesday
TELEVISION
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2 p.m. — Game 9 of College World Series at Omaha, Neb. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Game 10 at College World Series Omaha, Neb. (ESPN).
MLB: 6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (Marquee Sports Network); 6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 6:30 p.m. — Colorado at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 6:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia (TBS).
MEN'S SOCCER: 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal in Group J at Reykjavík, Iceland (FS1).
RADIO
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:40 p.m. — Colorado at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:05 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington (WQTY-FM 93.3).
