Monday
TELEVISION
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 2:30 p.m. — Geico Summer Series U-16 championship game at Chicago (ESPNU); 4:30 p.m. — Geico Summer Series U-17 championship game at Chicago (ESPNU); 6:30 p.m. — Geico Summer Series Tournament of Champions U-17 championship game at Chicago (ESPNU).
MLB: 6 p.m. — 2023 All-Star Batting Practice from Seattle (MLB Network); 8 p.m. — 2023 Home Run Derby from Seattle (ESPN, ESPN2).
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: 6 p.m. — Memphis vs. Cleveland at Las Vegas (ESPNEWS); 6:30 p.m. — Phoenix vs. Miami at Las Vegas (NBA TV); 8 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. Dallas at Las Vegas (ESPNU); 8:30 p.m. — Indiana vs. Orlando at Las Vegas (NBA TV); 10 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Utah at Las Vegas (ESPNU); 10:30 p.m. — Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers at Las Vegas (NBA TV).
TENNIS: 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon Round of 16 at London (ESPN2); 8 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon Round of 16 at London (ESPN); noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon Round of 16 at London (ESPN, ESPN2).
Tuesday
TELEVISION
CYCLING: 2 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 10 (104 miles) from Vulcania to Issoire, France (Taped) (USA).
MLB: 8 p.m. — MLB All-Star Game: National League vs. American League at Seattle (Fox).
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: 6 p.m. — Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee at Las Vegas (ESPNU); 8 p.m. — Phoenix vs. New Orleans at Las Vegas (ESPN2); 10 p.m. — Chicago vs. Sacramento at Las Vegas (ESPN2).
TENNIS: 8 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon quarterfinals at London (ESPN, ESPN2); noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon quarterfinals at London (ESPN, ESPN2).
