Monday
TELEVISION
BOYS YOUTH HOCKEY: 1 p.m. — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: Czech Republic vs. U.S. in preliminary round at Breclav, Czechia (NHL Network).
MLB: 7 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or Baltimore at Toronto (MLB Network); 7:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Bally Sports Indiana); 11 p.m. — Boston at Seattle or Arizona at San Francisco (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 10 p.m. — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City in Group F (FS1)
TBT BASKETBALL: 7 p.m. — TBT Tournament quarterfinal game at Dayton, Ohio (ESPN); 9 p.m. — TBT Tournament quarterfinal game at Louisville, Ky. (ESPN2)
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP and Prague-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP and Prague-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); noon — Washington-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 1 p.m. — Citi DC Open-ATP/WTA early rounds at Washington (Bally Sports Indiana, Marquee Sports Network); 11 p.m. — Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 6 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia in Group B at Melbourne, Australia (Fox); 6 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria in Group B at Brisbane, New Zealand (FS1); 3 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S. in Group E at Auckland, New Zealand (Fox); 3 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands in Group E at Dunedin, New Zealand (FS1).
RADIO
MLB: 7:35 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9, WNDI-FM 95.3).
Tuesday
TELEVISION
MLB: 7 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana Plus, Bally Sports Midwest); 7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (TBS).
MEN'S SOCCER: 11 p.m. — Club Friendly: AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona at Las Vegas (ESPN).
TENNIS: 1 p.m. — Citi DC Open-ATP/WTA early rounds at Washington (Bally Sports Indiana).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 7 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. England in Group D at Adelaide, Australia (Fox); 7 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Denmark in Group D at Perth, Australia (FS1); 3 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Sweden in Group G at Hamilton, New Zealand (Fox); 3 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Italy in Group G at Wellington, New Zealand (FS1).
WNBA: 7 p.m. — Phoenix at Indiana (Bally Sports Indiana); 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Connecticut (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 7:35 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9, WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:45 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
