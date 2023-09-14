TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 5:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Marina Bay, Singapore (ESPN2); 8:55 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Marina Bay, Singapore (ESPN2); 2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol, Tenn. (USA); 4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Bristol, Tenn. (USA); 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300 (Playoffs - Round of 12) at Bristol, Tenn. (USA); 10:30 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Mohnton, Pa. (taped) (FS1).
BOXING: 9:30 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation at Bethlehem, Penn. (taped) (Showtime); 10 p.m. — Top Rank Main Card: Featherweights Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez at Corpus Christi, Texas (ESPN).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 7 p.m. — Army at UTSA (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Virginia at Maryland (FS1); 8 p.m. — Utah St. at Air Force (CBSSN).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: 5:30 p.m. — Illinois at UCF (BTN); 8 p.m. — Southern Cal at Purdue (BTN).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: BMW PGA Championship second round at Surrey, England (Golf Channel); 1:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation second round at College Grove, Tenn. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA Champions: Sanford International first round at Sioux Falls, S.D. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — PGA: Fortinet Championship second round at Napa, Calif. (Golf Channel).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 8 p.m. — McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) (ESPNU).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets (Bally Sports Indiana); 6:30 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh or Atlanta at Miami (MLB Network); 8:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Arizona (Marquee Sports Network); 9:30 or 10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Arizona or L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (MLB Network).
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL Playoffs: Melbourne at Carlton in semifinal (FS2).
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 8 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC Network).
MEN'S RUGBY: 2 a.m. — NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand (FS2).
TENNIS: 8 a.m. — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile and Croatia vs. Finland (Tennis Channel); 5 p.m. — San Diego-WTA semifinal (Tennis Channel); 8:30 p.m. — San Diego-WTA and Osaka-WTA semifinals (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 11 p.m. — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney (FS2).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 6 p.m. — Syracuse at Miami (ACC Network).
WNBA PLAYOFFS: 7:30 p.m. — Washington at New York in Game 1 of first round (ESPN2); 9:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Dallas in Game 1 of first round (ESPN2).
WOMEN'S RUGBY: 3:55 a.m. — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney (FS2).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6 p.m. — Sullivan at Greencastle (WNDI-FM 95.3); 6:45 p.m. — Owen Valley at Northview (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9); 6:45 p.m. — Riverton Parke at N. Vermillion (WAXI-FM 104.9); 7:30 p.m. — Marshall at Richland County (WMMC-FM 105.9); 8 p.m. — Boonville at Linton (WQTY-FM 93.3).
MLB: Approximately 9:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Arizona (joined in progress) (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6:45 p.m. — Owen Valley at Northview (wambradio.com, indianasportsnetwork.net and other online sources); 7:30 p.m. — Marshall at Richland County (wmmcradio.com); 7:30 p.m. — Casey at Robinson (wmmcradio.com).
MLB: 7:05 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Baltimore (AppleTV+); 8:15 p.m. — Philadelphia at St. Louis (AppleTV+).
