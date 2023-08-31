TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 7:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Monza, Italy (ESPN2); 10:55 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Monza, Italy (ESPN2).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 7 p.m. — Miami (Ohio) at Miami (ACC Network); 7 p.m. — Central Michigan at Michigan St. (FS1); 7:30 p.m. — Louisville vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta (ESPN); 11 p.m. — Stanford at Hawaii (CBSSN).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Kentucky (SEC Network).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: Omega European Masters second round at Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — LPGA: Portland Classic second round at Portland, Ore. (Golf Channel).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 7 p.m. — Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.) (ESPNU).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 12:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati in first game of doubleheader (Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 1 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati in first game of doubleheader (MLB Network); 6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati in second game of doubleheader (Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 9:30 or 10 p.m. — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at Arizona (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 6 p.m. — Syracuse at Penn St. (BTN); 8 p.m. — Washington at Indiana (BTN).
MEN'S RUGBY: 5:55 a.m. — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 3 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town (USA); 9 p.m. — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez (FS2).
TENNIS: Noon — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open third round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN); 6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open third round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open third round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN2).
WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 11 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton (FS2); 1 a.m. — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide (FS2); 3 a.m. — AFL: Western at Geelong (FS2).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Connecticut at New York (Ion).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6 p.m. — Northview at Sullivan (WNDI-FM 95.3); 6:45 p.m. — Northview at Sullivan (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9); 6:45 p.m. — Riverton Parke at Fountain Central (WAXI-FM 104.9); Linton at Monrovia (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:30 p.m. — Marshall at Central A&M (WMMC-FM 105.9).
MLB: 12:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati in first game of doubleheader (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6:45 p.m. — Bloomington South at Terre Haute South (indianasportsnetwork.net and other online sources); 6:45 p.m. — Northview at Sullivan (wambradio.com); 7:30 p.m. — Marshall at Central A&M (wmmcradio.com); Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville at Casey (wmmcradio.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.