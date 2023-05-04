TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL Brisbane at Carlton (FS2); midnight — AFL: Adelaide at Geelong (FS2); 2:30 a.m. — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast (FS1).
AUTO RACING: 1:55 p.m. — Formula 1 practice at Miami (ESPN2); 5:25 p.m. — Formula 1 practice at Miami (ESPN2).
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE: 9 a.m. — Petro de Luanda vs. Al Ahly at Cairo, Egypt (NBA TV).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 8 p.m. — Boston College at Wake Forest (ACC Network); 8 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Alabama (SEC Network); 11 p.m. — Washington at Washington St. (Pac-12 Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 5:30 p.m. — Maryland at Illinois (BTN); 6 p.m. — N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ACC Network); 6 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee (SEC Network); 7 p.m. — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. (ESPN2); 7:30 p.m. — Iowa at Wisconsin (BTN); 9 p.m. — Utah at Oregon (Pac-12 Network); 10:30 p.m. — Washington at Stanford (ESPNU).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: DS Automobiles Italian Open second round at Rome (Golf Channel); noon — PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic first round at Duluth, Ga. (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA: Wells Fargo Championship second round at Charlotte, N.C. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — LPGA: Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown second round at San Francisco (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 10:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2); 1 p.m. — Kentucky Oaks day races at Louisville, Ky. (USA); 6 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Miami at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 2 p.m. — Miami at Chicago Cubs (MLB Network); 7:30 p.m. — Detroit at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 9:30 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or Washington at Arizona (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 4 p.m. — Loyola (Md.) at Boston U. in Patriot League tournament semifinal (CBSSN); 6 p.m. — Yale vs. Cornell in Ivy League tournament semifinal at New York (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — Lehigh vs. Army in Patriot League semifinal at Boston (CBSSN); 8:30 p.m. — Princeton vs. Penn in Ivy League tournament semifinal at New York (ESPNU).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC (FS2).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 7:40 p.m. — Boston at Philadelphia in Game 3 of Eastern Conference semifinal (ESPN); 10 p.m. — Denver at Phoenix in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinal (ESPN, ESPN2).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — New Jersey at Carolina in Game 2 of Eastern Conference semifinal (TNT).
TENNIS: 10 a.m. — Madrid-ATP semifinal (Tennis Channel); 2 p.m. — Madrid-ATP semifinal (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 10 a.m. — TBD vs. UCLA in Dual 1 of NCAA tournament at Gulf Shores, Ala. (ESPNU); 11 a.m. — Long Beach St. vs. California in Dual 2 of NCAA tournament at Gulf Shores, Ala. (ESPNU); noon — FIU vs. Florida St. in Dual 3 of NCAA tournament at Gulf Shores, Ala. (ESPNU); 1 p.m. — FAU vs. LSU in Dual 4 of NCAA tournament at Gulf Shores, Ala. (ESPNU); 2 p.m. — Stetson vs. TCU in Dual 5 of NCAA tournament at Gulf Shores, Ala. (ESPNU); 3 p.m. — Stanford vs. Grand Canyon in Dual 6 of NCAA tournament at Gulf Shores, Ala. (ESPNU); 4 p.m. — Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal in Dual 7 of NCAA tournament at Gulf Shores, Ala. (ESPNU); 5 p.m. — Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount in Dual 8 of NCAA tournament at Gulf Shores, Ala. (ESPNU).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 11:30 a.m. — Indiana St. at Bradley (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Miami at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:10 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3); 8:15 p.m. — Detroit at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 12:45 p.m. — Rose-Hulman at Bluffton doubleheader (athletics.rose-hulman.edu).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 6 p.m. — Terre Haute South at Terre Haute North (indianasportsnetwork.net).
MLB: 6:40 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati (AppleTV+); 7:10 p.m. — Minnesota at Cleveland (AppleTV+).
