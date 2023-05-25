TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Carlton at Sydney (FS2); midnight — Fremantle at Melbourne (FS1); 3 a.m. — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 7:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Monte Carlo, Monaco (ESPN2); 10:55 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Monte Carlo, Monaco (ESPN2); 1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Concord, N.C. (FS1); 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Concord, N.C. (FS1); 6 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 at Concord, N.C. (FS1); 8:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Concord, N.C. (FS1).
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE: Noon — Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda vs. Stade Malien in third-place game at Kigali, Rwanda (NBA TV); 3:30 p.m. — Patriots Basketball Club vs. NBA Academy Africa at Kigali, Rwanda (NBA TV).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 11 a.m. — Boston College vs. Clemson in Pool C of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at Durham, N.C. (ACC Network); 3 p.m. — Duke vs. Miami in Pool D of ACC tournament at Durham, N.C. (ACC Network); 3 p.m. — Game 9 of Big Ten tournament at Omaha, Neb. (BTN); 4 p.m. — Southeastern Conference tournament fourth-round at Hoover, Ala. (SEC Network); 5:30 p.m. — Pac-12 tournament semifinal game at Scottsdale, Ariz. (Pac-12 Network); 7 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest in Pool A of ACC tournament at Durham, N.C. (ACC Network); 7:30 p.m. — SEC tournament fourth-round game at Hoover, Ala. (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — Game 10 in Big Ten tournament at Omaha, Neb. (BTN); 10 p.m. — Pac-12 tournament semifinal game at Scottsdale, Ariz. (Pac-12 Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Noon — Stanford at Duke in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2); 2 p.m. — Clemson at Oklahoma in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2); 4 p.m. — Texas at Tennessee in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2); 6 p.m. — Oregon vs. Oklahoma St. in Game 2 of NCAA super regional at Stillwater, Okla. (ESPN2); 8 p.m. — Florida St. vs. Georgia in Game 2 of NCAA super regional at Tallahassee, Fla. (ESPN); 8 p.m. — Northwestern at Alabama in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2); 10 p.m. — Louisiana-Lafayette at Washington in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN); 10 p.m. — San Diego St. at Utah in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2).
GOLF: 7:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: KLM Open second round at Cromvoirt, Netherlands (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship second round at Benton Harbor, Mich. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge second round at Fort Worth, Texas (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — LPGA: Bank of Hope Match Play Day 3 at Las Vegas (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2); 4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 2 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cleveland (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta or Texas at Baltimore (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 1:50 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Slovakia vs. U.S. in Group B at San Juan, Argentina (FS2).
TENNIS: 6 a.m. — French Open qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA and Rabat-WTA semifinals (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 3 p.m. — Denver vs. Northwestern in NCAA tournament semifinal at Cary, N.C. (ESPNU); 5:30 p.m. — Boston College vs. Syracuse in NCAA tournament semifinal at Cary, N.C. (ESPNU).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 5:55 p.m. — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama in Group A at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (FS2).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2 p.m. — Indiana St. vs. Evansville in Missouri Valley Conference tournament at Bob Warn Field (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 1:50 p.m. — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (WNDI-FM 95.3, WAXI-FM 104.9); 7:10 p.m. — St. Louis at Cleveland (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2:30 p.m. — Indiana St. vs. Evansville in MVC tournament at Bob Warn Field (ESPN+).
MLB: 6:40 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit (AppleTV+); 7:05 p.m. — San Diego at NY Yankees (AppleTV+).
