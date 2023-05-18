TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 2:30 a.m. — Geelong at Fremantle (FS1).
AUTO RACING: 7:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Monza, Italy (ESPNU); 10:55 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Monza, Italy (ESPNU); 3 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice at North Wilkesboro, N.C. (FS1); 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice at North Wilkesboro, N.C. (FS1); 7 p.m. — NHRA practice at Elwood, Ill. (FS1).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 1 p.m. — NCAA tournament regional game (ESPNU); 3 p.m. — NCAA tournament regional game (ESPNU); 5 p.m. — NCAA tournament regional game (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — NCAA tournament regional game (ESPNU); 9 p.m. — NCAA tournament regional game (ESPNU); 11 p.m. — NCAA tournament regional game (ESPNU).
GOLF: 11 a.m. — PGA Championship second round at Rochester, N.Y. (ESPN); 1 p.m. — PGA Championship second round at Rochester, N.Y. (ESPN, ESPN2).
HORSE RACING: 8:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1).
MLB: 12:30 or 1 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Baltimore or Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets (MLB Network); 4 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (MLB Network); 6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Marquee Sports Network); 7 or 7:30 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto or L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis (MLB Network).
TENNIS: 7 a.m. — Italian Open-ATP doubles semifinal (Tennis Channel); 9:30 a.m. — Italian Open-WTA singles semifinal (Tennis Channel); 1 p.m. — Italian Open-WTA doubles semifinal (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 11 p.m. — Los Angeles at Phoenix (ESPN).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 7:15 p.m. — Indiana St. at Missouri St. (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 6:10 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3); 6:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (WAXI-FM 104.9); 8:15 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 7:30 p.m. — Indiana St. at Missouri St. (ESPN3).
MLB: 7:05 p.m. — Baltimore at Toronto (AppleTV+); 7:20 p.m. — Seattle at Atlanta (AppleTV+).
