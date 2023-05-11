TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5 a.m. — AFL: Geelong at Richmond (FS2); midnight — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 3 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Darlington, S.C. (FS1); 5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Darlington, S.C. (FS1); 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington, S.C. (FS1).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 5:30 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida (SEC Network); 7 p.m. — NC State at North Carolina (ACC Network); 8:30 p.m. — Arizona at Stanford (Pac-12 Network); 8:30 p.m. — Mississippi St. at LSU (SEC Network); 11:30 p.m. — Oregon St. at UCLA (Pac-12 Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Noon — American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game at Tampa, Fla. (ESPNU); noon — Big East tournament semifinal game at Storrs, Conn. (FS2); 1 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal game at South Bend (ACC Network); 2 p.m. — Big 12 tournament semifinal game at Oklahoma City (ESPNU); 3:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal game at South Bend (ACC Network); 4 p.m. — Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal game at Fayetteville, Ark. (ESPN2); 6 p.m. — Big Ten tournament semifinal game at Urbana, Ill. (BTN); 6 p.m. — Big East tournament semifinal game at Storrs, Conn. (FS2); 6:30 p.m. — SEC tournament semifinal game at Fayetteville, Ark. (ESPN2); 7:30 p.m. — Pac-12 tournament semifinal game at Tucson, Ariz. (ESPNU); 8:30 p.m. — Big Ten tournament semifinal game at Urbana, Ill. (BTN); 10 p.m. — Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St. (ESPNU); 10:30 p.m. — Pac-12 tournament semifinal game at Tucson, Ariz. (ESPN2).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: Soudal Open second round at Schilde, Belgium (Golf Channel); 10:30 a.m. — LPGA: Cognizant Founders Cup second round at Clifton, N.J. (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA Champions: Regions Tradition second round at Birmingham, Ala. (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson second round at McKinney, Texas (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY: 9 a.m. — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S. in Group A at Tampere, Finland (NHL Network); 1 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada in Group B at Riga, Latvia (NHL Network).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 4 p.m. — Bellator 296 Main Card: Middleweights Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards at Paris (Showtime).
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Boston (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Baltimore (MLB Network); 9:30 or 10 p.m. — Texas at Oakland or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (MLB Network).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 7:40 p.m. — New York at Miami in Game 6 of Eastern Conference semifinal (ESPN); 10 p.m. — Golden State at L.A. Lakers in Game 6 of Western Conference semifinal (ESPN).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 7 p.m. — Florida at Toronto in Game 5 of Eastern Conference semifinal (TNT); 10 p.m. — Edmonton at Vegas in Game 5 of Western Conference semifinal (TNT).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Italian Open-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Italian Open-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — Italian Open-ATP/WTA early rounds (Marquee Sports Network).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 6 p.m. — Murray St. at Indiana St. (WVIG-FM 105.5).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 4:15 p.m. — Sullivan at Robinson (WNDI-FM 95.3).
MLB: About 6:10 p.m. — Cincinnati at Miami (joined in progress) (WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:10 p.m. — St. Louis at Boston (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:35 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Minnesota (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 6:30 p.m. — Murray St. at Indiana St. (ESPN+); TBA — Rose-Hulman vs. TBA in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Kokomo (athletics.rose-hulman.edu).
MLB: 8:10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Minnesota (AppleTV+); 8:10 p.m. — Kansas City at Milwaukee (AppleTV+).
