TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 4:30 a.m. — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood (FS1).
AUTO RACING: 9:25 p.m. — Formula 1 practice at Melbourne (ESPNEWS); 12:55 a.m. — Formula 1 qualifying at Melbourne (ESPN).
BOWLING: 7 p.m. — PBA: USBC Masters Match Play at Allen Park, Mich. (FS1).
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 2:30 p.m. — GEICO Nationals semifinal at Fort Myers, Fla. (ESPNU); 4:30 p.m. — GEICO Nationals semifinal at Fort Myers, Fla. (ESPNU); 9 p.m. — The Throne semifinal game at Atlanta (FS1).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 4:30 p.m. — Maryland at Iowa (BTN); 7 p.m. — Tennessee at LSU (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 6 p.m. — Utah at California (Pac-12 Network); 9 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon St. (Pac-12 Network).
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 10:30 a.m. — GEICO Nationals: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. McDonogh (Md.) in semifinal at Fort Myers, Fla. (ESPNU); 12:30 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: Montverde (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.) in semifinal at Fort Myers, Fla. (ESPNU).
GOLF: 4 p.m. — PGA: Valero Texas Open second round at San Antonio (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — LPGA: DIO Implant LA Open second round at Los Angeles (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 8 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Houston (MLB Network).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 4:30 p.m. — East vs. West in Division I All-Star Game at Houston (CBSSN).
MEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: 8 p.m. — Big ten team championships at Columbus, Ohio (BTN).
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 5 p.m. — Duke at Virginia (ESPNU); 7:30 p.m. — Boston U. at Navy (CBSSN).
MEN’S LACROSSE: 7 p.m. — NLL: New York at Georgia (ESPNEWS).
MEN’S RUGBY: 9:30 p.m. — MLR: New England at Utah (FS2); 11:55 p.m. — NRL: Newcastle at Manly-Warringah (FS2).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 10 p.m. — Bellator 293 Main Card: Heavyweights Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James at Temecula, Calif. (Showtime).
NBA: 7 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Indiana (Bally Sports Indiana); 8 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at Minnesota (NBA TV); 10:30 p.m. — Denver at Phoenix (NBA TV).
NBA G-LEAGUE PLAYOFFS: Noon — Cleveland at Long Island in Eastern Conference semifinal (ESPN2).
NHL: 7 p.m. — N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo (NHL Network).
TENNIS: 1 p.m. — Miami Open-ATP semifinal and WTA doubles semifinal (Tennis Channel); 7 p.m. — Miami Open-ATP semifinal and WTA doubles semifinal (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: 7 p.m. — LSU vs. Virginia Tech in NCAA Final Four semifinal at Dallas (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU); 9:30 p.m. — Iowa vs. South Carolina in NCAA Final Four semifinal at Dallas (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU).
XFL: 7 p.m. — Seattle at Arlington (FX).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 5 p.m. — Sullivan at Washington (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550).
NBA: About 7 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Indiana (joined in progress) (WNDI-FM 95.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Indiana St. at Illinois-Chicago (ESPN+).
