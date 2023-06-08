TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Port Adelaide at Western (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Sonoma, Calif. (FS1); 7 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Bristol, Tenn. (taped) (FS1); 8 p.m. — NHRA New England Nationals at Bristol, Tenn. (FS1).
BOXING: 9 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation at Verona, N.Y. (Showtime)
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Noon — Duke at Virginia in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2); 5 p.m. — TCU vs. Indiana St. in Game 1 of NCAA super regional at Fort Worth, Texas (ESPNU); 6 p.m. — South Carolina at Florida in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPN2); 8 p.m. — Oral Roberts at Oregon in Game 1 of NCAA super regional (ESPNU).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 8 p.m. — Florida St. vs. Oklahoma in Game 3 of Women's College World Series at Oklahoma City (if necessary) (ESPN).
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: 9 p.m. — NCAA outdoor championships Men’s Day 2 at Austin, Texas (ESPN2).
FISHING: 10 a.m. — SFC: Gulf Coast Billfish Classic Day 2 at Biloxi, Miss. (CBSSN).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: Volvo Car Scandinavian second round at Åkersberga, Sweden (Golf Channel); noon — ShopRite LPGA Classic first round at Galloway, N.J. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: RBC Canadian Open second round at Toronto (Golf Channel); 6:30 p.m. — PGA Champions: American Family Insurance Championship first round at Madison, Wis. (taped) (Golf Channel); 8:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am second round at Greenville, S.C. (taped) (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2); 5 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1); 6 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 6:30 or 7 p.m. — Arizona at Detroit or Boston at N.Y. Yankees (MLB Network); 7:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Indiana Plus, Bally Sports Midwest); 9 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Marquee Sports Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 p.m. — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC (FS2).
NBA FINALS: 8:30 p.m. — Denver at Miami in Game 4 (ABC).
TENNIS: 8 a.m. — ATP: French Open semifinals at Paris (Tennis Channel); 11 a.m. — ATP: French Open semifinals at Paris (NBC).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Phoenix at Dallas (Ion); 10 p.m. — Chicago at Los Angeles (Ion).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 4:45 p.m. — TCU vs. Indiana St. in Game 1 of NCAA super regional at Fort Worth, Texas (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 7:45 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 8:15 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3); 9:45 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 7:05 p.m. — Kansas City at Baltimore (AppleTV+); 9:40 p.m. — Seattle at L.A. Angels (AppleTV+).
