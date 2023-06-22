TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 4 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Nashville, Tenn. (FS1); 5:30 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Norwalk, Ohio (FS1); 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Nashville, Tenn. (USA); 6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice at Nashville, Tenn. (USA); 8 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville, Tenn. (FS1).
CFL: 7:30 p.m. — Montreal at Hamilton (CBSSN).
FISHING: 4 p.m. — SFC: Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic — Day 2 at Sandestin, Fla. (CBSSN).
GOLF: 6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: BMW International Open second round at Munich (Golf Channel); 11 a.m. — LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship second round at Springfield, N.J. (Golf Channel); 3 p.m. — PGA: Travelers Championship second round at Cromwell, Conn. (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — PGA Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open first round at Endicott, N.Y. (taped) (Golf Channel); 2 a.m. — Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open third round at Cheonan, South Korea (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 6 p.m. — Atlanta at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana); 10 p.m. — Houston at L.A. Dodgers or Arizona at San Francisco (MLB Network).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: 8 p.m. — Memphis at Iowa (Marquee Sports Network).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 9 p.m. — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights and lightweights at Atlanta (ESPN).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA and Birmingham-WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA and Birmingham-WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 7:30 p.m. — New York at Atlanta (Ion); 10 p.m. — Dallas at Los Angeles (Ion).
RADIO
MLB: 6:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 6:40 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami (AppleTV+); 7:05 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (AppleTV+).
