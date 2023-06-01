TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 7:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Barcelona, Spain (ESPN2); 10:55 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Barcelona, Spain (ESPN2); 6 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Madison, Ill. (FS1); 7:30 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Epping, N.H. (FS1).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Noon — Texas Tech vs. UConn in NCAA regional at Gainesville, Fla. (ESPNU); noon — Ball St. at Kentucky in NCAA regional (SEC Network); 1 p.m. — N.C. State vs. Campbell in NCAA regional at Columbia, S.C. (ACC Network); 3 p.m. — Tulane at LSU in NCAA regional (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — North Carolina vs. Iowa in NCAA regional at Terre Haute's Bob Warn Field (ACC Network); 7 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. East Carolina in NCAA regional at Charlottesville, Va. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — Charlotte vs. Tennessee in NCAA regional at Clemson, S.C. (ESPNU); 8 p.m. — E. Illinois at Vanderbilt in NCAA regional (SEC Network); 10 p.m. — Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M in NCAA regional at Stanford, Calif. (ESPN2); 10 p.m. — Arizona vs. TCU in NCAA regional at Fayetteville, Ark. (ESPNU).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 7 p.m. — Game 5 of Women’s College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ESPN); 9:30 p.m. — Game 6 of Women’s College World Series at Oklahoma City, Okla. (ESPN).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: Porsche European Open second round at Winsen, Germany (Golf Channel); 11 a.m. — LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open second round at Jersey City, N.J. (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA: The Memorial Tournament second round at Dublin, Ohio (Golf Channel); 7 p.m. — PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic first round at Des Moines, Iowa (taped) (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Pittsburgh (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 8:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (Marquee Sports Network); 10 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at San Francisco (MLB Network).
MEN'S RUGBY: 1 a.m. — NRL: Redcliffe at New Zealand (FS2).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open third round at Paris (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open third round at Paris (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — ATP/WTA: French Open third round at Paris (Bally Sports Indiana, Marquee Sports Network).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Las Vegas at Atlanta (Ion); 10 p.m. — Los Angeles at Phoenix (Ion).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 5:55 p.m. — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica in semifinal at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (FS2).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 12:45 p.m. — Wright St. at Indiana St. in NCAA regional (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 4:40 p.m. — Milwaukee at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550); 7:05 p.m. — St. Louis at Pittsburgh (WQTY-FM 93.3); 9:05 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Wright St. at Indiana St. in NCAA regional (ESPN+).
MLB: 5:10 p.m. — Milwaukee at Cincinnati (AppleTV+); 8:10 p.m. — Cleveland at Minnesota (AppleTV+).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.