TELEVISON
AUTO RACING: 1:25 p.m. — Formula 1 practice at Montreal (ESPN2); 4:55 p.m. — Formula 1 practice at Montreal (ESPN2).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 2 p.m. — Game 1 of College World Series at Omaha, Neb. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Game 2 of College World Series at Omaha, Neb. (ESPN).
GOLF: 1 p.m. — PGA: U.S. Open second round at Los Angeles (USA); 3 p.m. — Meijer LPGA Classic second round at Belmont, Mich. (Golf Channel); 8 p.m.— PGA: U.S. Open second round at Los Angeles (NBC).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 5:30 p.m. — Illiana Christian vs. Covenant Christian in IHSAA Class 2A state championship game at Indianapolis' Victory Field (Bally Sports Indiana); 8 p.m. — Andrean vs. Silver Creek in IHSAA Class 3A state championship game at Indianapolis' Victory Field (Bally Sports Indiana).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at N.Y. Mets (Bally Sports Indiana Plus, Bally Sports Midwest).
MEN'S SOCCER: 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England in Group C at Attard, Malta (FS1).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 9 p.m. — Bellator 297 Main Card: Light-heavyweights Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero at Chicago (Showtime); 10 p.m. — PFL Regular Season: Heavyweights and women’s featherweights (ESPN).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 8 p.m. — Vegas at Florida in Game 6 of Stanley Cup final (if necessary) (TBS, TNT, TRUTV).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Phoenix at Washington (Ion); 10 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles (Ion).
RADIO
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 7:10 p.m. — St. Louis at N.Y. Mets (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:40 p.m. — Cincinnati at Houston (WNDI-FM 95.3).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 8:10 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (AppleTV+); 10:10 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Seattle (AppleTV+).
