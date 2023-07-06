TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Collingwood at Western (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 7:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Towcester, United Kingdom (ESPNU); 10:55 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Towcester, United Kingdom (ESPNU); 4 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Lexington, Ohio (FS1); 6 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Zinsser SmartCoat 150 at Lexington, Ohio (FS1).
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 10:30 a.m. — Strive For Greatness vs. NH Lightning in Peach Jam at North Augusta, S.C. (NBA TV); noon — Maine United vs. (A5) in Peach Jam at North Augusta, S.C. (NBA TV); 1:30 p.m. — Expressions vs. Vegas Elite in Peach Jam at North Augusta, S.C. (NBA TV).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 10:30 p.m. — 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic: Team 1 (Manuel) vs. Team 2 (Porter) at Seattle (MLB Network).
CYCLING: 8 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 7 (110 miles) from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, France (USA).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: Made in Himmerland second round at Himmerland, Denmark (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — PGA: John Deere Classic second round at Silvis, Ill. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open second round at Pebble Beach, Calif. (USA).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees (Marquee Sports Network); 7:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 7:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Milwaukee (Bally Sports Indiana Plus).
MEN'S SOCCER: 10 p.m. — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC (FS2).
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: 4:30 p.m. — New Orleans vs. Minnesota at Las Vegas (NBA TV); 5 p.m. — Denver vs. Milwaukee at Las Vegas (ESPNU); 6:30 p.m. — Chicago vs. Toronto at Las Vegas (NBATV); 7 p.m. — Portland vs. Houston at Las Vegas (ESPN); 8:30 p.m. — Cleveland vs. Brooklyn at Las Vegas (NBA TV); 9 p.m. — Charlotte vs. San Antonio at Las Vegas (ESPN); 10:30 p.m. — Sacramento vs. Atlanta at Las Vegas (NBA TV); 11 p.m. — Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Las Vegas (ESPN).
TENNIS: 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon third round at London (ESPN); 1 p.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon third round at London (ESPN).
TRACK AND FIELD: 10 p.m. — USATF outdoor championships at Eugene, Ore. (CNBC).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Las Vegas at Dallas (Ion).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 2:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Germany vs. Zambia at Fürth, Germany (CBSSN).
RADIO
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees (WAXI-FM 104.9); 7:40 p.m. — Cincinnati at Milwaukee (WAXI-FM 104.9); 8:10 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
GOLF: 4 p.m. — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open second round at Pebble Beach, Calif. (Peacock).
MLB: 6:40 p.m. — Atlanta at Tampa Bay (AppleTV+); 8:10 p.m. — Baltimore at Minnesota (AppleTV+).
