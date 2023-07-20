TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 7:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Mogyoród, Hungary (ESPN2); 10:55 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Mogyoród, Hungary (ESPN2); 1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Long Pond, Pa. (FS1); 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Long Pond, Pa. (USA); 6 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Pocono ARCA 150 at Long Pond, Pa. (FS1).
CYCLING: 2 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 19 (107 miles) from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France (taped) (USA).
GOLF: 4 a.m. — DP World/PGA: British Open Championship second round at Hoylake, England (USA); 7 a.m. — LEPGA Tour: La Sella Open second round at Alicante, Spain (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — LPGA: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational third round at Midland, Texas (Golf Channel); 5 p.m. — PGA: Barracuda Championship second round at Truckee, Calif. (Golf Channel).
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — Arizona at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 9 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Vietnam in Group E at Auckland, New Zealand (Fox); 3 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan in Group C at Hamilton, New Zealand (FS1).
WNBA: 7 p.m. — New York at Washington (Ion).
RADIO
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 2:20 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (WQTY-FM 93.3); 6:40 p.m. — Arizona at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3, WNDI-AM 1550).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 2:20 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (AppleTV+); 6:40 p.m. — San Diego at Detroit (AppleTV+).
