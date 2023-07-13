TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne (FS2); 11:30 p.m. — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood (FS2); 2:30 a.m. — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton (FS1).
AUTO RACING: 5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Loudon, N.H. (USA); 7 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Morrison, Colo. (FS1).
CYCLING: 2 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 13 (86 miles) from Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France (taped) (USA).
FISHING: 3 p.m. — SFC: Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic - Day 2 at Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. (CBSSN).
GOLF: 8:30 a.m. — DP World Tour/PGA: Genesis Scottish Open second round at East Lothian, Scotland (Golf Channel); 1:30 p.m. — PGA Champions: Kaulig Companies Championship second round at Akron, Ohio (Golf Channel); 4 p.m. — DP World Tour/PGA: Barbasol Championship second round at Nicholasville, Ky. (Golf Channel); 7:30 p.m. — LPGA: Dana Open second round at Sylvania, Ohio (taped) (Golf Channel); 9:30 p.m. — American Century Championship first round at Lake Tahoe, Nev. (taped) (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — Boston at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 7:30 p.m. — Washington at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 9:30 or 10 p.m. — Houston at L.A. Angels or Detroit at Seattle (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 p.m. — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC (FS2).
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: 4:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City vs. Washington at Las Vegas (NBA TV); 5 p.m. — L.A. Clippers vs. Philadelphia at Las Vegas (ESPN2); 6:30 p.m. — Boston vs. New York at Las Vegas (NBA TV); 7 p.m. — Dallas vs. Indiana at Las Vegas (ESPN); 8:30 p.m. — Miami vs. Denver at Las Vegas (NBA TV); 9 p.m. — San Antonio vs. Detroit at Las Vegas (ESPN); 10:30 p.m. — Utah vs. Phoenix at Las Vegas (NBA TV); 11 p.m. — Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers at Las Vegas (ESPN).
TENNIS: 8 a.m. — ATP: Wimbledon semifinals at London (ESPN); 11 a.m. — ATP: Wimbledon semifinals at London (ESPN).
WNBA: 4 p.m. — WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge from Las Vegas (ESPN).
RADIO
MLB: 6:40 p.m. — Milwaukee at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3); 7:30 p.m. — Boston at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 8:15 p.m. — Washington at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
CYCLING: 7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France Stage 13 (86 miles) from Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France (Peacock).
MLB: 7:05 p.m. — San Francisco at Pittsburgh (AppleTV+); 7:10 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets (AppleTV+).
