TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Richmond at Western (FS2); midnight — AFL: Western at Adelaide (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Brooklyn, Mich. (USA); 6 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Henry Ford Health 200 at Brooklyn, Mich. (FS1).
BOXING: 9 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation at Bethlehem, Penn. (Showtime)
BOYS YOUTH HOCKEY: 1 p.m. — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada in semifinal at Breclav, Czechia (NHL Network).
FISHING: 1 p.m. — SFC: Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 1 at South Padre Island, Texas (CBSSN).
GOLF: 9 a.m. — LPGA: Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open second round at Ayrshire, Scotland (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA: Wyndham Championship second round at Greensboro, N.C. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship second round at Farmington, Utah (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 2 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (MLB Network); 6 p.m. — Washington at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — Toronto at Boston or Kansas City at Philadelphia (MLB Network); 7:30 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 10 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or Colorado at St. Louis (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 8 p.m. — Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC in Round of 32 (FS1); 9 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC (FS2); 10 p.m. — Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland in Round of 32 (FS1).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 9 p.m. — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and light heavyweights at San Antonio (ESPN).
SOFTBALL: 6:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPNU).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP semifinals and Prague-WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP semifinals and Prague-WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel); noon — Citi DC Open at Washington-ATP/WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel); 1 p.m. — Citi DC Open at Washington-ATP/WTA quarterfinals (Bally Sports Indiana); 11 p.m. — Los Cabos-ATP semifinals (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — New York at Minnesota (Ion).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 1 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain in Round of 16 at Auckland, New Zealand (FS1).
RADIO
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:10 p.m. — Washington at Cincinnati (WNDI-FM 95.3); 8:15 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 6:40 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Detroit (AppleTV+); 7 p.m. — Houston at N.Y. Yankees (AppleTV+).
