TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Collingwood at Essendon (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 6:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Zandvoort, Netherlands (ESPN2); 9:55 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Zandvoort, Netherlands (ESPN2); 4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Daytona Beach, Fla. (USA); 5 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Daytona Beach, Fla. (USA); 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona Beach, Fla. (USA).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: 6 p.m. — Wake Forest vs. Iowa at Chapel Hill, N.C. (ACC Network); 8:30 p.m. — Michigan at North Carolina (ACC Network).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: 5:30 p.m. — Wisconsin vs. Baylor in Big 12/Big Ten Challenge at Minneapolis (BTN); 8 p.m. — TCU at Minnesota in Big 12/Big Ten Challenge at Minneapolis (BTN).
FISHING: 4 p.m. — SFC: San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 2 at San Juan, Puerto Rico (CBSSN).
GOLF: 7 a.m. — DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters second round at Prague, Czech Republic (Golf Channel); 1 p.m. — PGA: TOUR Championship second round at Atlanta (Golf Channel); 6:30 p.m. — LPGA: CPK Canadian Women’s Open second round at Vancouver, British Columbia (Golf Channel); 9:30 p.m. — PGA Champions: Ally Challenge first round at Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (taped) (Golf Channel); 11:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open second round at Boise, Idaho (taped) (Golf Channel).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 8 p.m. — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.) (ESPN).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2); 5:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1).
MLB: 6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 7 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia or Colorado at Baltimore (MLB Network); 9 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 10 p.m. — Cincinnati at Arizona or Atlanta at San Francisco (joined in progress) (MLB Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:30 p.m. — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC (FS2).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 10:30 p.m. — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods at Herrimans, Utah (ESPN2).
NFL PRESEASON: 8 p.m. — Detroit at Carolina (CBS); 8:15 p.m. — New England at Tennessee (NFL Network); 10 p.m. — L.A. Chargers at San Francisco (NFL Network).
SOFTBALL: 8 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Denham at Rosemont, Ill. (ESPNU).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open qualifying third round at Flushing, N.Y. (ESPNEWS); 2:30 p.m. — Cleveland-WTA and Winston-Salem-ATP semifinals (Tennis Channel).
TRACK AND FIELD: 1:30 p.m. — World Championships: Day 7 at Budapest, Hungary (USA); 1 a.m. — World Championships: Women’s Marathon at Budapest, Hungary (CNBC).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Los Angeles at Atlanta (Ion).
WOMEN'S RUGBY: 11 p.m. — NRL: Gold Coast at St. George Illawarra (FS2); 1 a.m. — NRL: Wests at Sydney (FS2).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 7 p.m. — Little League World Series: Home Run Derby at Williamsport, Pa. (taped) (ESPN).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6 p.m. — Sullivan at South Vermillion (WNDI-FM 95.3); 6:45 p.m. — Greencastle at Northview (WAMB-AM 1130, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9); 7 p.m. — Decatur (Ill.) St. Teresa at Linton (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:30 p.m. — Marshall at Trenton-Wesclin (WMMC-FM 105.9); 7:45 p.m. — Parke Heritage at West Vigo (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6:45 p.m. — Greencastle at Northview (wambradio.com, indianasportsnetwork.net and other online sources); 7:30 p.m. — Marshall at Trenton-Wesclin (wmmcradio.com); 7:30 p.m. — Casey at Red Hill (wmmcradio.com).
MLB: 7:10 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Boston (AppleTV+); 10:10 p.m. — Kansas City at Seattle (AppleTV+).
