TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 6 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 100 At The Glen at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (FS1); 8 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at Brainerd, Minn. (FS1).
GOLF: 8 a.m. — LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational second round at Antrim, Northern Ireland (Golf Channel); 2 p.m. — PGA: BMW Championship second round at Olympia Fields, Ill. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur quarterfinals at Paramus, N.J. (Golf Channel); 9 p.m. — PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic first round at Calgary, Alberta (taped) (Golf Channel).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6 p.m. — Game TBA (ESPN2).
HORSE RACING: 3 p.m. — Saratoga Live from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS1).
MLB: 1 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network); 2 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs (MLB Network); 6:40 p.m. — Toronto at Cincinnati (AppleTV+); 7:05 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees (AppleTV+); 9:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels or Baltimore at Oakland (MLB Network).
MEN'S LACROSSE: 9 p.m. — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes (ESPN2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 2:45 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest (USA).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 9 p.m. — PFL Playoffs: Heavyweights & women’s featherweights (ESPN).
NFL PRESEASON: 7 p.m. — Carolina at N.Y. Giants (NFL Network).
SOFTBALL: 7 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Game TBA (ESPNU).
TENNIS: 11 a.m. — Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati ATP/WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel); 7 p.m. — Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati ATP/WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 7:30 p.m. — Chicago at Atlanta (Ion); 10 p.m. — New York at Phoenix (Ion).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Latin America at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Southeast at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Mexico at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Midwest at Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN).
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6 p.m. — North Knox at Sullivan (WNDI-FM 95.3); 6:45 p.m. — Northview at Terre Haute North (wambradio.com, WAMB-FM 99.5, WAMB-FM 106.9, WAMB-AM 1130); 7 p.m. — Parke Heritage at Linton (WQTY-FM 93.3); 7:15 p.m. — Pike Central at Riverton Parke (WAXI-FM 104.9).
MLB: 1:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6:45 p.m. — Northview at Terre Haute North (wambradio.com).
