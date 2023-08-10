TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood (FS2); 11:30 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Indianapolis (FS1); 6 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 at Indianapolis (FS1); 9 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: TSport 200 at Indianapolis (FS1).
FISHING: 4 p.m. — SFC: White Marlin Open at Ocean City, Md. (CBSSN).
GOLF: 6 a.m. — LPGA: AIG Women’s Open second round at Tadworth, England (USA); 2 p.m. — PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship second round at Memphis, Tenn. (Golf Channel); 6 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur quarterfinals at University Place, Wash. (Golf Channel); 10 p.m. — PGA Champions: Boeing Classic first round at Snoqualmie, Wash. (taped) (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (FS2); 8 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Bally Sports Indiana Plus); 7 p.m. — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (MLB Network); 7:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City (Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest); 10 p.m. — Baltimore at Seattle or Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (MLB Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Noon — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS at Mykonos, Greece (NBA TV).
MEN'S SOCCER: 3 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley (USA).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 10 p.m. — Bellator 298 Main Card: Welterweights Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward at Sioux Falls, S.D. (Showtime).
NFL PRESEASON: 7 p.m. — Green Bay at Cincinnati (NFL Network); 10 p.m. — Denver at Arizona (NFL Network).
TENNIS: 12:30 p.m. — National Bank Open-ATP/WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel); 1 p.m. — National Bank Open-ATP/WTA quarterfinals (Bally Sports Indiana); 7 p.m. — National Bank Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
WNBA: 8 p.m. — Chicago at New York (Ion); 10 p.m. — Washington at Las Vegas (Ion).
WOMEN'S SOCCER: 3 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France in quarterfinal at Brisbane, Australia (Fox).
YOUTH BASEBALL: 1 p.m. — Little League World Series: Midwest Regional championship game at Whitestown, Ind. (ESPN); 3 p.m. — Little League World Series regional game at Bristol, Conn. (ESPN); 5 p.m. — Little League World Series regional game at San Bernardino, Calif. (ESPN); 7 p.m. — Little League World Series regional game at Bristol, Conn. (ESPN); 9 p.m. — Little League World Series regional game at San Bernardino, Calif. (ESPN).
YOUTH SOFTBALL: 4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: Game 17 at Greenville, N.C. (ESPN2); 7 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: Game 18 at Greenville, N.C. (ESPN2).
RADIO
MLB: 6:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (WAXI-FM 104.9); 6:35 p.m. — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (WNDI-FM 95.3); 8:10 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 7:05 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (AppleTV+); 10:15 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco (AppleTV+).
