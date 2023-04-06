TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice at Bristol, Tenn. (FS1); 6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol, Tenn. (FS1); 8 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series final practice at Bristol, Tenn. (FS1); 8:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series final practice at Bristol, Tenn. (FS1).
BOXING: 10 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation at Brooks, Calif. (Showtime).
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 4 p.m. — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) in semifinal at Washington (ESPNU).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 4 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan (BTN); 7 p.m. — Florida at Tennessee (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Duke (ACC Network); 9 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at TCU (ESPNU); 10 p.m. — Stanford at California (Pac-12 Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 7 p.m. — Florida St. at Clemson (ESPN2).
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 2 p.m. — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) in semifinal at Washington (ESPNU).
GOLF: 3 p.m. — PGA: The Masters second round at Augusta, Ga. (ESPN); 8 p.m. — PGA: The Masters second round at Augusta, Ga. (taped) (ESPN).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 6 p.m. — Virginia at North Carolina (ACC Network); 6 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — Navy at Loyola (Md.) (CBSSN); 8 p.m. — Maryland at Ohio St. (BTN).
MLB: 4 p.m. — Seattle at Cleveland or Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh (MLB Network); 8:30 or 9:30 p.m. — Washington at Colorado or Toronto at L.A. Angels (MLB Network).
MEN'S RUGBY: 5:55 a.m. — NRL: Dolphins at North Queensland (FS2).
MEN'S SOCCER: 7:45 p.m. — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Brazil in Group A at Guayaquil, Ecuador (FS2).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: 10 p.m. — PFL 2 Main Card: Heavyweights and women’s featherweights at Las Vegas (ESPN2).
NBA: 8 p.m. — Memphis at Milwaukee (NBA TV); 10:30 p.m. — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers (NBA TV).
TENNIS: 1 p.m. — Charleston-WTA quarterfinals and doubles semifinals (Tennis Channel).
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY: 11 a.m. — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S. in Group A at Brampton, Ontario (NHL Network); 7 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada in Group A at Brampton, Ontario (NHL Network).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 6:15 p.m. — Illinois St. at Indiana St. (WVIG-FM 105.5).
MLB: 1:45 p.m. — Texas at Chicago Cubs (WAXI-FM 104.9).
WEBSTREAMING
MLB: 2:20 p.m. — Texas at Chicago Cubs (AppleTV+); 2:20 p.m. — San Diego at Atlanta (AppleTV+).
