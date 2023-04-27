TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Port Adelaide at St. Kilda (FS2); midnight — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney (FS2).
AUTO RACING: 5:25 a.m. — Formula 1 practice at Baku, Azerbaijan (ESPN2); 8:55 a.m. — Formula 1 qualifying at Baku, Azerbaijan (ESPNU); 3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Dover, Del. (FS1); 7 p.m. — NHRA qualifying at zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (FS1).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 5 p.m. — Iowa at Penn St. (BTN); 7 p.m. — Texas at TCU (ESPNU); 7 p.m. — Alabama at LSU (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — Duke at Virginia (ACC Network); 8 p.m. — Minnesota at Nebraska (BTN); 10 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford (ESPNU); 10 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon St. (Pac-12 Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 4:30 p.m. — Florida A&M at Jackson St. (ESPNU); 6 p.m. — Florida St. at Notre Dame (ACC Network); 8:30 p.m. — UCLA at Utah (Pac-12 Network).
GOLF: Noon — PGA Champions: Insperity Invitational first round at The Woodlands, Texas (Golf Channel); 3:30 p.m. — PGA: Mexican Open at Vidanta second round at Jalisco, Mexico (Golf Channel); 6:30 p.m. — LPGA: JM Eagle LA Championship second round at Los Angeles (Golf Channel); midnight — DP World Tour: Korea Championship third round at Incheon, South Korea (Golf Channel).
HORSE RACING: 1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS2).
MLB: 4 p.m. — Kansas City at Minnesota (MLB Network); 6:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Miami (Marquee Sports Network); 7 p.m. — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or Pittsburgh at Washington (MLB Network); 9 p.m. — Cincinnati at Oakland (Bally Sports Indiana).
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 8:15 p.m. — Boston U. at Army (CBSSN).
MEN'S RUGBY: 10 p.m. — MLR: Dallas at Seattle (FS1).
NBA PLAYOFFS: 8:10 p.m. — Sacramento at Golden State in Game 6 of Western Conference first round (ESPN); 10:30 p.m. — Memphis at L.A. Lakers in Game 6 of Western Conference first round (ESPN).
NFL: 7 p.m. — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 at Kansas City, Mo. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network); 8 p.m. — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 at Kansas City, Mo. (ESPN2).
NHL PLAYOFFS: 7 p.m. — Carolina at N.Y. Islanders in Game 6 of Eastern Conference first round (TBS); 7:30 p.m. — Boston at Florida in Game 6 of Eastern Conference first round (TNT); 9:30 p.m. — Dallas at Minnesota in Game 6 of Western Conference first round (TBS); 10 p.m. — Colorado at Seattle in Game 6 of Western Conference first round (TNT).
TENNIS: 5 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 6 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 8 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA second rounds (Bally Sports Indiana).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Noon — Pac-12 tournament semifinal at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 1:45 p.m. — Pac-12 tournament contender’s semifinal at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 4 p.m. — Pac-12 tournament contender’s championship match at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network); 7 p.m. — Pac-12 tournament championship match at Stanford, Calif. (Pac-12 Network).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE: 1 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Boston College in Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal at Charlotte, N.C. (ACC Network); 3:30 p.m. — North Carolina vs. Syracuse in ACC tournament semifinal at Charlotte, N.C. (ACC Network); 6 p.m. — Loyola (Md.) at Navy (CBSSN).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL: 6:45 p.m. — Indiana St. at Evansville (WVIG-FM 105.5).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: 4:50 p.m. — Bloomfield at Sullivan (WNDI-FM 95.3).
MLB: 6:05 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Miami (WAXI-FM 104.9); 9:10 p.m. — Cincinnati at Oakland (WNDI-FM 95.3); 10:10 p.m. — St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (WQTY-FM 93.3).
WEBSTREAMING
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: 3 p.m. — Missouri St. at Indiana St. (ESPN+).
MLB: 8:10 p.m. — Philadelphia at Houston (AppleTV+); 10:10 p.m. — St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (AppleTV+).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.