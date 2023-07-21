Whatever it takes to keep Carlea Funk from competing in softball at West Vigo, it’s going to have to be a lot tougher than cancer.
Diagnosed with thyroid cancer prior to her sophomore softball season, Funk had the gland surgically removed and still led the Vikings to their first sectional championship in seven seasons.
One weekend of her volleyball season in 2022 — and fall softball season as well – was spent in isolation in her room at home after radiation treatments.
Even this past spring, a suspicious occurrence during a doctor visit led to another planned biopsy that threw a scare into Charley and Lea Ann Funk, although their daughter kept playing.
False alarm?
“We ended with a bad biopsy and a biopsy planned that [the doctors] couldn’t see,” Carlea reported — between games at a softball tournament out of town, of course. “They decided to move everything back until September to let me enjoy summer because they aren’t too worried.”
“They chose not to do another biopsy,” her mother clarified. “They attempted a second this spring and could not find the questionable lymph node. Her surgeon consulted several radiologists and they believe they were seeing her thymus. Plan for now is another CT [scan] and another ultrasound in September which would be six months [since the spring checkup].”
After the surgery in 2022, Carlea was prescribed medicine that she’ll have to take for the rest of her life. An inconvenience, perhaps, but obviously not one that’s slowing her down. Lack of energy and/or weakness are symptoms that have not shown up. Even her parents have relaxed — well, a little bit at least.
“It is so nice to be back to some normalcy,” Lea Ann reported recently. “We have been traveling almost every weekend with travel softball and Carlea is playing great.”
“I don’t think [the cancer and the cancer treatments] will affect my future,” Carlea said. “I just have to always remember to take my pills and go to yearly checkups. I’m thriving in softball.”
