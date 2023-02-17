Friday night started inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the parade of champions where senior 220-pounder Alex Rose got to represent Terre Haute South and all of Vigo County.
His representation grew louder when he won his first-round match with a pin.
With Rose being in the second session of wrestling at the two-day IHSAA state finals, it made for a long opening night.
But it was worth it.
“It was good to be involved with the parade of champions,” Rose said, “but there was a lot of emotions and anticipation.”
After a six hour wait, Rose wasted no time. Once the whistle blew, Rose was in full attack mode, securing the first takedown of the match against New Prairie opponent Clayton Deutscher.
“We wanted to stay on his legs and just keep scoring,” Rose explained. “We knew he could have something dangerous if I tied up with him and stood around.”
Rose, who has signed to play football for Indiana State next season, extended his lead to 9-1 in the third period.
Then he finished with a pin with 40 seconds left in the match.
“Alex has been with me since third or fourth grade and he’s got a great work ethic and has high goals for himself,” South coach Gabe Cook mentioned.
“It was nice to see him get that state medal out of the way [top eight]. Now hopefully can win two matches in the morning and be in the finals.”
Rose (38-4) will face Lawrence North’s Brandon Johnson (41-4) in the second round Saturday morning.
